First Look: LEGO x Target Collaboration
Any excuse to shop at Target, amirite?
by
Grace Gallagher
November 10, 2021
Target and LEGO
joined forces for the store's most inclusive collab to-date. Coming in Dec. to all locations and online, there’s something for everyone (even your pets). You’ll find clothes, accessories, home goods and so much more, and best of all, most of it is under $30.
Target
Puzzles are so much more fun when you’re building LEGO people while wearing a LEGO-inspired sweater with rainbow nails to match.
Target
Tap
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.