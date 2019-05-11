Here's Everything You Can Watch On Lifetime This Mother's Day

On Mother’s Day, you might make your mom a nice meal, buy her flowers, or spend the morning helping with chores around the house. But when all the excitement is said and done, what can you do the rest of the day? Luckily, you can turn to Lifetime for Mother’s Day movie lineup to enjoy some quality chill time at home with mom.

While there are tons of Mother’s Day TV episodes, the holiday doesn’t really get many celebratory movies. And though Lifetime’s movies scheduled to air on May 9 may not be about Mother’s Day specifically, they’re entertaining and full of drama. There’s a reason why Lifetime is calling this marathon “Mom’s Guilty Pleasure.” So, after a morning full of sweet gifts and lovey-dovey sentiments, you can still spend the rest of the day with your mom doing something fun.

Lifetime will begin airing its lineup at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, which will continue until later in the evening. And Lifetime Movie Network will air eight different movies about moms starting bright and early at 6 a.m. So she will definitely be able to find the perfect movie to watch on Sunday. This gives you more than enough time to break out some wine, cheese, and popcorn, while you cozy onto the couch with mom.

All the movies airing on Lifetime this Mother’s Day:

Student Seduction (10 a.m. ET) Marcus Morgan/YouTube A high school chemistry teacher, Christie Dawson (Elizabeth Berkley), becomes the object of her student Josh Gaines’ (Corey Sevier) affections. But when Josh’s crush turns into more, Christie must find a way to defend herself and clear her name in this 2003 film.

Tempting Fate (12 p.m. ET) Lifetime/YouTube In Tempting Fate, Gabby Cartwright (Alyssa Milano) is a 42-year-old mother of two with a seemingly perfect life. But her picture-perfect marriage to her husband, Elliott (Steve Kazee) is threatened when she meets the 33-year-old web developer, Matt Shaw (Zane Holtz) who ignites a new fire within her. Gabby’s business relationship with Matt turns into an emotional and physical one, threatening to change her life forever.

Deadly Mile High Club (2 p.m. ET) Johnson Production Group/YouTube After losing the love of her life, flight instructor, Tanya (Allison McAtee), becomes obsessed with her new student, Jake (Marc Herrmann), who has his own problems at home. Tanya’s obsession soon becomes complicated, as she uses her piloting skills to destroy the people in Jake’s life, in order to convince him to love her.

From Straight A’s To XXX (4 p.m. ET) iflix Malaysia/YouTube Inspired by a true story, From Straight A’s To XXX, tells the story about Miriam Weeks (Haley Pullos), a student at Duke University, who turns to a career in porn to help pay her tuition. When a fellow student exposes her secret, she is faced with cyberbullying.

Stalked By My Husband’s Ex (6 p.m. ET) Lifetime/YouTube Kristen Carter (Alex McKenna) can’t be more excited to marry Ryan Munson (Adam Huss) and become a stepmom to his 10-year-old daughter, Lisa. But when strange things start happening around her, Kirsten starts to wonder if she will ever walk down the aisle at all.

Burning Little Lies (8:00 p.m. ET) Lifetime In this brand new film from Lifetime, Burning Little Lies focuses on a woman who falls for a handsome firefighter after he rescues her from a car crash. But, her life spins out of control after his overprotective behavior burns a mark into her world.

My Father’s Other Family (10:03 p.m. ET) Lifetime When a DNA test reveals that Shelby’s now-deceased father led a double life in My Father’s Other Family, she meets Rose — her half sister that she never knew she had. But when their father’s inheritance starts to get distributed, Shelby fears that her new sister will do everything in her power to get what she wants. All the movies airing on Lifetime Movie Network on Mother’s Day:

Mommy’s Little Angel (6 a.m. ET) Reel One Entertainment/YouTube When 12-year-old Katie’s (Morgan Neundorf) mother dies in an apparent suicide, her cousin, Nikki (Amanda Clayton), and husband, Luke (Chris Gallinger) decide to adopt her. Katie loves her new parents and new life so much that she won’t let anyone, including her abusive father, take them away from her.

Mommy’s Little Princess (7 a.m. ET) Lifetime Mommy’s Little Princess tells the story of a career woman named Juliana (Alicia Leigh Willis) who, along with her boyfriend, decides to adopt a 10-year-old girl named Lizzy (Sarah Abbott). Lizzy spent most of her life under the care of her drug addicted mother, not ever knowing who her father was. When Juliana gets Lizzy an online gene test, they discover that Lizzy’s dad is related to the German royal family. This notion becomes an obsession for Lizzy, and eventually develops into an unhealthy fascination with being a princess. As Lizzy begins to lose her sanity, Juliana and her 17-year-old daughter step in to save her from her deadly actions.

Mommy’s Little Boy (10 a.m. ET) Reel One Entertainment/YouTube Briana is the mom to two boys — 10-year-old Eric and his older brother, Max. When Max drowns, Briana takes it very hard, stumbling into a dark depression, while Eric turns to spending time with his baseball coach’s family for solace. But when Briana commits a fatal crime during a drunken rage, she decides to make a run for it, and take Eric with her. Eric, realizing he doesn’t want to be ripped from his new family, decides to take a stand against his mom.

Mommy Be Mine (12 p.m. ET) MarVista Entertainment/YouTube Lianne’s life is turned upside down when her daughter, Summer, disappears. But as it turns out, Summer’s friend, Cara, is hiding a dark past and even darker intentions for being Summer’s friend.

Killing Mommy (2 p.m. ET) Reel One Entertainment/YouTube When their mother announces her plans to remarry, twin sisters, Juliana and Deb, have different reactions to the news. While Juliana believes her mother will continue to support her, Deb believes the opposite and hatches up a plan to threaten her life.

A Mother Knows Worst (4 p.m. ET) Reel One Entertainment/YouTube Harry and Olivia are a young couple who have recently lost their child at birth. After meeting a glamorous young mother, named Brooke, Olivia becomes obsessed with Brooke’s baby.

Mommy Is A Murderer (6 p.m. ET) Reel One Entertainment/YouTube When Karina (Bree Williamson) becomes friends with a mom, Lena (Heather McComb), and her daughter, Mallie (Josie M. Parker), she begins to expect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter at all, but a young girl who was kidnapped by her biological parents years prior.

Beware of Mom (8 p.m. ET) Lifetime/YouTube Teenager, Kylie, befriends Jessie, the new girl on the block, whose free-spirit mother, Anna, lets the girls stay up late and gets them into nightclubs. But as the adventures grow more wild, Kylie’s mother, Tanya, grows worried that her daughter’s life is at risk.

Killer Grandma (10 p.m. ET) Lifetime Killer Grandma tells the story of Melissa, a married woman with an 8-year-old daughter who asks her mother-in-law to come stay with her. She soon realizes that her mother-in-law is plotting to kidnap her daughter, so Melissa must do whatever it takes to stop her.

Now that you have the full lineup ready, all you need to do is get some snacks ready, order some carryout, and sit back and chill with your mom.