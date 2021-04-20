As the saying goes, mother knows best — a sentiment that echoes down to our TV moms. From Aunt Vy in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Marie Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, these moms are the stars of some of best Mothers’ Day TV episodes available to stream right now.

Whether you’re a first-time mom, a golden age mom, or looking to spend some mother-daughter TV time, there’s an episode for everyone. Starting with the Golden Girls, the iconic show’s classic Mother’s Day episode reminds us of our aunts and grandmothers chatting around the table and talking about their grown-up kids. Or Brandy Norwood’s character grieving her birth mother in Moesha, while also trying to figure out how to open her heart to someone new. And what mom doesn’t love spa dates, barbecues, perfume (even if it gives you a rash), getaways (even if it’s just for one night), homemade gifts, or an opportunity to roast their own kids on national television? And don’t you just love when your husband and mother-in-law can put their differences aside and be nice to each other, at least for 24 hours!

After all, it’s all about mom right? Obviously, there is more to this list than is mentioned here, but here are 20 great and iconic options to keep you entertained this Mother’s Day.

The Golden Girls: “Mother’s Day” YouTube No Mother’s Day telethon would be complete without an airing of this classic Golden Girls episode. Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), and Sophia (Estelle Getty), who are all mothers themselves, sit around the table and share their past Mother’s Day stories — from Rose’s good Samaritan act to Dorothy’s mother-in-law asking her for money. Blanche finds out her mother isn’t gone at all and Sophia recounts the hilarious time when her own mother moved in with her. Like any characteristic Golden Girls’ episode, this one is full of laughs and golden smiles. Watch The Golden Girls on Hulu.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: “Mother’s Day” YouTube If your mother is a Will Smith fan, this is an episode she will definitely appreciate. The 1994 episode puts a hilarious twist on the holiday when he reluctantly allows his best friend Jazz and his wife, Jewel, to move in with him. But the couple has trouble conceiving and they ask Will for a big favor. Meanwhile, Uncle Phil (James Avery) gets inspired by Will’s bronzed baby shoes for Aunt Vy (Daphne Reid) on Mother's Day and challenges Carlton, Ashley, and Hilary to give more thoughtful gifts to their mother. Watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max.

Jane The Virgin: “Chapter Forty-Two” YouTube This episode is all about the ups and downs of holiday family drama and how it works together for the greater good. In Season 2, episode 20, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a mom and the Villanueva women usually have a traditional way of celebrating. However, things get thrown for a loop when Petra (Yael Grobglas) invites everyone to a brunch instead. Watch this episode and all five seasons of Jane the Virgin on Netflix.

The Cosby Show: “You’re Not A Mother Night” Amazon This one is more like a Mother’s Day appreciation episode. In Season 1, episode 11, Cliff (Bill Cosby) treats Claire to a romantic day and night at the Biltmore Hotel. The idea is to get her away from motherly duties — at least for one night. But the kids are never far from her mind! Watch The Cosby Show on Amazon Prime.

Half and Half: “The Big Mother of a Mother's Day” YouTube What better to celebrate Mother’s Day than with your own mothers? In Season 1, episode 22, half-sisters, Mona (Rachel True) and Dee-Dee (Essence Atkins) spend the day with their moms. But their moms do most of the treating and take their daughters to the same spa! It was a day to remember nonetheless. Watch this episode of Half and Half on Amazon Prime.

Moesha: “Mother’s Day” Netflix This Mother’s Day episode is touching for anyone who has lost a mother and is coping with how to accept a new mother figure in their lives. In Season 1, episode 12, Dee (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Moesha’s stepmother is celebrating her first Mother’s Day with the family. However Moesha (Brandy Norwood) is torn on how to care for her stepmother and her loss of her birth mother. Watch Moesha on Netflix.

The Nanny: “I Don’t Remember Mama” HBO Max One of the more sweet episodes of The Nanny, starring Fran Drescher. In Season 1, episode 22, Maxwell tries to distract the kids from thinking about their mother, Sara, who passed away, but Fran thinks it's a good idea to talk about their late mom. Watch episodes of The Nanny on HBO Max.

Roseanne: “Scenes From The Barbeque” YouTube In Season 3, episode 23, the Conners have a good ol’ fashioned barbecue for Mother’s Day and ends with a fun sing-a-long, in which Bonnie Bramlett spits out some serious vocals! In another Mother’s Day episode, Roseanne is treated to a spa date by Becky and Darlene. Watch Roseanne on Peacock.

Full House: “A Date With Fate” YouTube In Season 7, episode 22, Jesse, Joey, Nick, and Alex are making Mother’s Day gifts for Aunt Becky. Although the Mother’s Day scene is not the central focus of the episode, their custom handprints are adorable. Watch Full House on Hulu.

Modern Family: “Mother’s Day” YouTube In Season 2, episode 21, Claire and Gloria want to spend Mother’s Day hiking with the kids, but that’s easier said than done. Meanwhile, Phil and Jay stay home to cook dinner, which ends up becoming a plate full of tears when Jay starts to remember his mom. And in the Tucker-Pritchett household, Cam is upset that everyone sees him as the “mom’”in the relationship. It’s a good one. Watch Modern Family on Hulu.

Orange Is The New Black: “Mother’s Day” YouTube Season 3 opens up with a few of the inmates hosting a Mother’s Day fair. While it brought some joy, it also brought some lingering, mixed feelings about family. Watch Orange Is The New Black on Netflix.

Everybody Loves Raymond: “Mother’s Day” YouTube In Season 6, episode 22, Maria and Deborah buck heads. But in classic Raymond style, the two manage to come together for a halfway decent Mother’s Day and both get their ways. Watch Everybody Loves Raymond on Hulu.

Everybody Hates Chris: “Everybody Hates Mother’s Day” YouTube In Season 3, episode 21, Chris buys his mother perfume for Mother’s Day. But the perfume is a cheap, knock-off of the original brand and gives her a rash! It’s the thought that matters, right? Watch Everybody Hates Chris on Peacock.

Good Times: “A Matter Of Mothers” Daily Motion Where else can you see little Janet Jackson? In the classic ‘70s sitcom, one of the first African American sitcoms on television, Jackson plays Penny, whose birth mother wants her back, but her mother is abusive. And Willona has stepped in to be the mother Penny deserves. Needless to say, Penny goes where the love is! Watch Good Times on Viki, Amazon Prime, and check your local cable listings.

Saturday Night Live’s “Mother’s Day” Open YouTube What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than letting your mom talk about you? The cold open of the 2018 episode of Saturday Night Live is a roast feast of moms picking at their celebrity kids. But don’t worry! It’s all in good fun! Watch Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

The Flintstones: “Mother-in-Law's Visit” YouTube It may be one of the few times Fred actually gets along with his mother-in-law. In this classic 1963 episode, Fred promises to try and get along with his mother-in-law after Wilma finds out she is pregnant, but the effort is easier said than done. Watch The Flintstones on HBO Max.

The Goldbergs: “Smother’s Day” YouTube Surprise, not surprised, Beverley’s three kids have no Mother’s Day plans for their mom. Why? Because they completely forgot about it! But after a chorus of persuasion and taking out everything in their rooms, including the samurai swords, they make her an awful breakfast. This is an episode that makes you regret being such a jerky teen to your mom, and it’s also a trip down memory teenage lane for ‘80s kids. Watch The Goldbergs on ABC and Hulu.

Futurama: “Mother’s Day” YouTube Even robots want to show love to their mothers. In Season 2, episode 14 of Futurama, Bender’s card pretty much wraps up his feelings for mom! The card read, which said in part: “You’re as tender as corn beef and warm as pastrami. I love my mommy!” Watch Futurama on Hulu.

30 Rock: “The Moms” YouTube In Season 4, episode 20, the moms of The Girlie Show’s cast and crew are invited to visit the set for Mother’s Day. During the visit, Liz’s mother shares with her that the love of her life was astronaut Buzz Aldrin and not Liz’s father. The reveal leaves Liz thinking what her life could’ve been like if Aldrin was her dad. Meanwhile, Jack’s mom puts herself in the middle of his relationships with CNBC host Avery Jessup and his high school crush, Nancy Donovan. And Jenna’s mom makes a comeback. Needless to say, this episode is full of OMG moments. Watch 30 Rock on Peacock.