15 Netflix Movies About Mothers & Daughters That’ll Make You Emotional

There are so many movies out there that examine the important but occasionally fraught relationships that moms have with their daughters. And these mother-daughter movies on Netflix are just a few, though they'll all be readily available to watch on Mother's Day this year. When the holiday rolls around the second Sunday in May, you may find yourself looking for something on-theme to enjoy. Luckily, Netflix has a few things to offer.

Most of the films on this list don't shy away from how complex the bond between a mom and daughter can be, though they all interpret it in different ways. Some are spiky and tense; others are bizarre and surreal and some go for heartwarming comedy. Hopefully one of these movies will be able to match whatever mood you find yourself in.

After all, any movie can be a Mother's Day movie if it's something you enjoy with your mom or your daughter; it's all about what brings you together. But if you're looking for some new options, look no further. Whether it's messy or funny, dramatic or ridiculous, Netflix has a mother-daughter movie for everyone. So without further ado, here are a few possibilities to explore.

Dumplin' Netflix/YouTube Much of this feel-good teen comedy revolves around the titular Dumplin's distant relationship with her former beauty queen mom. Their history is knotty and they don't really understand each other, but they find a way to bridge those gaps with time. Watch Dumplin’ on Netflix.

20th Century Women A24/YouTube Annette Bening stars as Dorothea Fields, a mom of two boys and a boarding household landlord living in California in 1979 who begins to care for her tenants, too. Although the female tenants aren't Fields’ actual daughters, the film highlights how mother-daughter relationships aren't always conventional. Watch 20th Century Women on Netflix.

Rip Tide MarVista Entertainment/YouTube In Rip Tide, teenage model Cora has always worked hard to live up to the expectations of her mother. But when she goes to live with her aunt in Australia after an embarrassing video of her goes viral, she learns a few lessons along the way. The relationship between Cora and her aunt serves as a reminder that the word "mom" many many meanings. Watch Rip Tide on Netflix.

Lady Bird A24/YouTube Lady Bird follows one teenager’s adventures in love and self discovery, as she dreams of moving away from her hometown in California for a new life on the East Coast. This film also delves into the very complex relationship between a mother and teenager that will tug at your heartstrings. Watch Lady Bird on Netflix.

Sunday’s Illness zeta studios/YouTube After abandoning her daughter when she was just 8-years-old, a mother is reunited with her long lost daughter 35 years later and forced to spend 10 days with her in a remote location in this international film from Spain. Watch Sunday’s Illness on Netflix.

All Together Now Netflix An optimistic and talented teenager named Amber harbors a secret: she and her mother are homeless and live on a school bus. She must navigate her relationship with her mother and friends while figuring things out in this 2020 Netflix original film. Watch All Together Now on Netflix.

Dad Wanted MVSRS/YouTube In this international film from Mexico, a young girl’s mother prevents her from BMX racing after the death of her father. Little does she know that she will do everything in her power to enter a competition without her mother knowing. Watch Dad Wanted on Netflix.

Moxie! Netflix Amy Poehler plays a former Riot Grrl turned mom who inspires her teenage daughter to start a revolution and make a change in her high school. This Netflix original film is based on the book, Moxie: A Novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Watch Moxie! on Netflix.

God Bless The Broken Road YouTube Movies When a young mother to a 9-year-old daughter is left widowed because of the war, she struggles to save her home and provide for her little girl. But when an up-and-coming race car driver rides into town, she becomes wrapped up in his way of life. Watch God Bless The Broken Road on Netflix.

Finding ‘Ohana Netflix Two siblings connect with their heritage and family on a quest for long lost treasure in this Netflix original film from 2021. Watch Finding ‘Ohana on Netflix.

Roxanne Roxanne Netflix Teenage rap battle champion, Roxanne Shanté, must care for her family while defending herself from the dangers of life in this film based on a true story. Watch Roxanne Roxanne on Netflix.

Ginny Weds Sunny Netflix India A bachelor accepts the help from his mother to find a bride-to-be after constantly being rejected from women. Now that is one way to form a special mother-daughter-in-law relationship. Watch Ginny Weds Sunny on Netflix.

Thi Mai tripictures/YouTube A woman travels to Vietnam with her friends, determined to bring home the baby that her recently deceased daughter had planned on adopting, proving that motherhood can be complicated. Watch Thi Mai on Netflix.

Riding Faith QUID FACIS TRAILER TV/YouTube In the wake of her father’s death, a young girl must hatch a plan to save her family’s ranch with the help of her widowed mother. Now that is one way to heal. Watch Riding Faith on Netflix.