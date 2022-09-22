Buzz Lightyear’s origin story finally graced the big screens earlier this year in the movie Lightyear. Not to be confused with another Toy Story movie, this film tells the story of Buzz without Andy, Woody, or the rest of the crew. And, now that the Pixar movie is streaming on Disney+ where even more little Space Rangers have a chance to see it, it’s safe to say that Lightyear costumes will be big for Halloween this year.

Arriving on screen more than 25 years after Buzz’s debut in 1995’s Toy Story, Lightyear was much-anticipated and mostly well-received — the movie was banned in several countries for the silly reason of depicting a same-sex kiss. In addition to Buzz Lightyear, the protagonist who finds himself in a time warp, the film stars a lovable cast of new characters, including fan-favorite robot-meets-cat Sox, and purple-clad villain-with-a-twist, Zurg.

Whether your little one wants to be Buzz (main character energy) or Sox, or they like being the bad guy and opt for Zurg, there’s a Lightyear costume on this list that will work. Adults can get in on the fun too, with Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and bigger versions of Buzz and Zurg. Read on for Lightyear costumes perfect for fans of all ages.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Buzz Lightyear costume Kids Buzz Lightyear Costume Deluxe Spirit Halloween Available In Sizes S, M $29.99 see on spirit halloween While Lightyear ushered in a whole cast of memorable characters, it’s still Buzz that’s likely to be the fan favorite this Halloween. After all, he feels like an old friend at this point, and in the movie we see a really vulnerable side of him. This is all to say that Buzz will likely be a hot costume this year (sorry Woody). This one is officially licensed, has tons of detail, including velcro wings.

2 Adult Zurg costume Toy Story Adult Emperor Zurg Deluxe Costume HalloweenCostumes Available In Sizes M, L/XL $99.99 see on halloweencostumes.com This Zurg Lightyear costume for adults goes all out. In addition to the long suit, this comes with a cape, armored collar, gloves, and mask. Note that the price shown is for a size medium, and size L/XL is $149.99. We may not know if Zurg is Buzz’s father (I won’t give it away) but we do know any mom or dad sporting this costume is going to command a lot of attention, and potentially scare some kids in the process.

3 A Buzz Lightyear costume for women Space Ranger Costume Tipsy Elves Available In Sizes XS-2XL $69.95 see on tipsy elves This body suit is a cute twist on the classic Buzz Lightyear costume. The wings are detachable and the shorts have a side pocket for holding your space laser gun (or your phone and some cash). If you want to look even more like the movie character, tape some buttons to the chest.

4 Kids’ Sox costume Lightyear Toddler Sox Costume Amazon Available In Sizes 2T-4-6Y $32.99 see on amazon Part robot, part cat, 100% trusty sidekick, Sox sort of steals the show in Lightyear. Beyond being a chemistry-loving feline, Buzz’s buddy is an integral part of the time traveling team. Plus, he’s a great friend, earnest, positive, kind — all things you love to see in your kid. This costume includes the jumpsuit (with detachable tail and Sox nameplate) plus the headpiece.

5 A Zurg costume for kids Kids' Disney Lightyear Zurg Deluxe Halloween Costume Target Available In Size S $35 see on target Sometimes you just need to be the villain. Zurg is the arch nemesis of Buzz, and sure to be a popular costume this year. The costume is a jumpsuit that comes with detachable shoulder and chest overlay, hood, and of course, the Zurg mask.

6 Izzy costume for adults Izzy Hawthorne Women's Shirt Easy Cosplay Available In Sizes XS-2XL $44.95 $51.95 see on easy cosplay Tie your hair up in two buns, because this Lightyear costume is all about Izzy Hawthorne, who dreams about following in the footsteps of her Space Ranger grandma. Pair this super-detailed, 100% polyester tee with a pair of black jeans for an effortless costume that just so happens to look like you made an effort.

7 Darby Steel shirt Darby Steel Shirt Bluecat Available In Sizes XS-5XL $27.99 see on bluecat There is something kind of cool (and terrifying) about Darby Steel’s ability to turn anything into a blow-up device. While this is an adult sized shirt, if your little one is dying to be Darby and you can’t find a costume, you could always pair a smaller size with some leggings.

8 A Buzz Lightyear T-Shirt Gender-Neutral Disney/Pixar© Buzz Lightyear Costume T-Shirt for Kids Old Navy Available In Sizes M-XXL $14.99 see on old navy For a Lightyear costume they’ll actually get to wear again, try this Buzz Lightyear tee paired with some white sweatpants. It hits below the waist for a slightly longer fit, and it’s made of a comfy cotton and poly blend. Halloween costumes can get pricey, so it’s nice to see an option that comes in just under $15. Note that this is an online exclusive, so a trip to your nearest Old Navy store will be fruitless.

9 Mo Morrison face mask DreamWardrobeShop Mo Morrison Face Mask Etsy One Size $25.95 see on etsy If you don’t really want to dress up but your kids insist you get in on the Lightyear theme, try this Mo Morrison face mask, made of 100% polyester. There’s a matching Mo Morrison shirt from the same seller available, if you do want to get a bit more dressed up.

Whether you’re going to a Halloween party or just taking the kids out trick-or-treating, these Lightyear costumes are sure to light up the night.