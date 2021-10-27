It’s the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Buzz Lightyear, the egotistical astronaut action figure from the Toy Story film series will be getting his own origin movie in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear.

Buzz Lightyear made his big screen debut in the 1995 film, Toy Story. With his catch phrases, iconic space suit, and classic chin dimple, there are so many things to love about Buzz. And now, with Lightyear, fans get to learn even more.

Lightyear Is Buzz’s Origin Story

Per Pixar, this sci-fi film “presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win a generation of fans.” So, the film won’t focus on the toy, but the person named Buzz Lightyear who inspired the toy.

During an announcement at Disney Investor Day last year, Pete Docter, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, explained that Lightyear isn’t really a Toy Story film. “At first glance you might think, ‘Well this is a Toy Story film.’ Well, not so fast,” Docter explained, according to MovieWeb. “See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later, we decided it’s time to make that film.”

Lightyear’s Teaser Trailer Is Here!

Strap in, because this teaser trailer, which debuted on Oct. 27, is about to blow your mind. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Chris Evans said in a statement with the release of the teaser trailer, according to IndieWire. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Set to David Bowie’s “Starman,” Buzz can be seen zipping up his flight suit and taking off into the galaxy in a rocket. Once he arrives in space, it seems as if Buzz goes on missions, where he meets new people and creatures, including a talking cat with a rotating head.

Chris Evans Is Buzz

In addition to getting a bit of an updated look, Buzz is getting some updates to his voice, too. Captain America star Chris Evans will be voicing Buzz Lightyear for the first time, replacing Tim Allen who lent his voice to the action figure in all four of the Toy Story films. But, using two different people makes sense, since Allen voices the toy and Evans voices the person who inspired the toy.

Lightyear Will Premiere In Summer 2022

This brand new movie will premiere on June 17, 2022.

Stream The Toy Story Collection On Disney+

While you wait for Lightyear to premiere, you can catch up with Buzz and all of his catch phrases by streaming all four Toy Story films on Disney+. But if you want to get more buzz about Buzz, you can watch the extensive collection of Toy Story Toons and Toy Story short films.