After waiting oh-so-patiently for what felt like an eternity, Disney+ has a release date for Toy Story 4 — finally! In a few short weeks, you and your kids will be able to catch up on the latest happenings of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, and get to know the crew's newest and quirkiest addition, Forky.

As of January, as ComicBook.com first reported, if you search for Toy Story 4 on Disney+, you'll notice that the streaming service now says it will be available to watch starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, roughly eight months since Toy Story 4 first hit theaters on June 21, 2019 and brought Woody and his gang of toys on a road trip adventure of a lifetime.

"Due to existing agreements this title will be available on February 5, 2020. Add to your Watchlist now," the movie's page currently reads. Cue the celebrations!

Of course, to stream Toy Story 4, you will need a Disney+ subscription, which costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a full year. Or, you can sign up for free trial for seven days.

Until the fourth installment of the beloved franchise makes its way to Disney+, you can watch Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and Toy Story 3 over and over again to get your Toy Story fix, as all three movies are available to stream right now. You can also get more familiar with Forky with Forky Asks A Question, a 10 episode mini-series on Disney+ that focuses on the titular spork answering some of life's "timeless questions."

Now, if you simply cannot wait any longer, you also have the option to buy the movie on Amazon Prime or iTunes for $19.99, or rent it for 24 hours on either website for $2.99. But if you can hang tight, Feb. 5 and Toy Story 4 will be on Disney+ before you know it.