30 years ago, we were all crying in the movie theater as Simba tried to wake Mufasa in The Lion King and now... well. We’re still crying as we watch it with our kids on Disney+. (The way baby JTT’s voice cracks as Simba when he says, “C’mon Dad, we gotta wake up” will never not get me.) But the good thing is, now we can cry and soften the sadness with the Lion King x Squishmallows collection.

I know, your kids have a million Squishmallows. But do they have one shaped like Scar or Pumbaa? Of course not. This brand new special anniversary collection from Squishmallows features young Simba, young Nala, Scar, Timon, and Pumbaa. Each of them are crafted to look exactly like their movie counterpart (but obviously softer, squishier, more like a pillow), but they also each have the silhouette of baby Simba that Rafiki draws near the beginning of the movie embroidered onto their front. Oh goody.

While I do wish there were a few more characters, like Mufasa and Rafiki, these characters are so good and iconic and will look incredible lined up together on a shelf or bed. I’m extremely partial to the Scar Squishmallows, which even has his mane pompadour right there on top of his head for that extra villainous look. (Pumbaa’s hair is also pretty perfect.)

You can find the Lion King x Squishmallows anniversary collection at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Walgreens. Each character retails for $14.99 and pretty soon, you’ll be renacting all of your favorite scenes with these perfectly soft characters. If Squishmallows puts out a Zazu, you can bet your butt I’m getting ready for my own Squishmallows rendition of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King!”