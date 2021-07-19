As an elementary schooler in the ‘90s, I came of age in the era when Lisa Frank was all the rage. I had binders, pencil pouches, and an entire sticker collection filled with the signature bright, sparkly, rainbow-colored animals the brand is known for. Today, Lisa Frank school supplies are still available to purchase for kids who like to walk on the wild side — and their nostalgic parents who enjoyed the vibrant designs back in the day.

I remember buying armfuls of Lisa Frank pencils, pens, and folders at my school’s book fair every year. Now, I can order them from Amazon to be delivered straight to my door, or pick them up on a grocery run at Walmart. They’re the same fun supplies that fill my millennial heart with zebra-striped joy, but they’re easier to come by and I’m no longer limited to just spending the funds saved in my piggy bank.

If you need a way to persuade your kids to head back to school without complaint this year (because everyone knows summer is the literal best), perhaps a shiny dolphin and puppy-covered Lisa Frank notebook could convince them that a return to the classroom isn’t all that bad? The other kids may be super envious of their Lisa Frank school supplies, but you’ll make sure they have extra glitter stickers to share.

Pencil Case Lisa Frank Molded Pencil Case Coolwin $12 see on amazon This hard-sided pencil case zips shut to keep everything neatly concealed inside its rainbow and tiger-striped exterior. It measures 8 inches long by 4.5 inches wide and 2.5 inches deep, so it’s perfect for keeping a stash of Lisa Frank pencils, pens, and stickers tucked away inside.

Folder Bundle Bundle of 3: Lisa Frank 3 Hole Punched 2 Pocket Portfolio Folders Innovative Designs $16 see on amazon Your kids can have the coolest folders in the school with this set of Lisa Frank pocket folders. A sparkly baby tiger, multi-colored unicorn, and pair of dolphins in a rainbow seascape adorn these cute folders. Each folder also has three-hole punches so they can be put inside of a binder as well.

Sticker Book Lisa Frank 1200 Stickers Tablet Book Lisa Frank $7 see on amazon These Lisa Frank stickers are perfect for your kids to use to jazz up plain notebooks and folders this school year. Especially for kids whose school supply lists specify certain colors of folders that must be used (bo-ring!), having a ton of colorful, sparkly stickers on hand can make things more fun and personalized for them.

Composition Notebook Sparkle Glitter Composition Notebook, 100 Sheets, Wide Ruled Lisa Frank $2 see on walmart This composition notebook features a vibrant Lisa Frank design on the cover with 100 pages of wide-ruled paper inside. Choose from colorful cover designs with tiger print, a magical unicorn, or rainbow-colored dolphins. What more could a kid possibly want?

Binder, Notebook, & Folder Bundle Stationery Bundle - Binder, Spiral Notebook, Folder Lisa Frank $6 $10 see on walmart This Lisa Frank stationery bundle includes a three-ring binder, a spiral notebook, and one two-pocket paper folder. It’s everything your kid needs to start the school year off right, but in the brightest, most colorful way possible.

Spiral Notebook Spiral Notebook - One Subject, Wide Ruled Lisa Frank $3 see on target I think I need about 10 of these Lisa Frank spiral notebooks to pile on my desk and use for work, grocery lists, and journaling. Just look at that adorable puppy face and the multi-colored stars on his tennis ball. A notebook like this one (and the two other designs available at Target) is peak Lisa Frank and perfect for back-to-school season.

Coloring Books Coloring & Activity Book Set Lisa Frank $7 see on amazon I will absolutely argue that the need to have a Lisa Frank coloring book to doodle in during downtime at school makes it an actual school supply. This two-pack from Amazon means that your kid can gift one to their teacher if they need a bit of convincing that a coloring book is a school day necessity.

Art Set Coloring Art Activity Super Set Bundle Lisa Frank $13 see on amazon Technically, a Lisa Frank art set like this one probably won’t be found on any standard school supply lists. However, there are crayons and colored pencils inside that your kid can definitely stick in their pencil pouch for school. Plus, there are also watercolors and an art pad included to play with at home.

Coloring & Activity Set Coloring & Activity Set Lisa Frank $28 see on walmart No, your kids don’t really need a coloring and activity set to take to school, but don’t you want them to have this Lisa Frank set anyway? With 45 coloring and activity pages, 3 jigsaw puzzles, stickers, crayons, and markers, this colorful set is full of glorious, animal-themed fun for kids.