As an elementary schooler in the ‘90s, I came of age in the era when Lisa Frank was all the rage. I had binders, pencil pouches, and an entire sticker collection filled with the signature bright, sparkly, rainbow-colored animals the brand is known for. Today, Lisa Frank school supplies are still available to purchase for kids who like to walk on the wild side — and their nostalgic parents who enjoyed the vibrant designs back in the day.
I remember buying armfuls of Lisa Frank pencils, pens, and folders at my school’s book fair every year. Now, I can order them from Amazon to be delivered straight to my door, or pick them up on a grocery run at Walmart. They’re the same fun supplies that fill my millennial heart with zebra-striped joy, but they’re easier to come by and I’m no longer limited to just spending the funds saved in my piggy bank.
If you need a way to persuade your kids to head back to school without complaint this year (because everyone knows summer is the literal best), perhaps a shiny dolphin and puppy-covered Lisa Frank notebook could convince them that a return to the classroom isn’t all that bad? The other kids may be super envious of their Lisa Frank school supplies, but you’ll make sure they have extra glitter stickers to share.
