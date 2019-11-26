Listen To 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' With Just One Click

There are few things as pure in childhood as having a Christmas story read to you. It's a heartwarming experience that sings with joy, and this year, thanks to Spotify, your kids can listen to the classic story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, for free.

It is so sweet, and guaranteed to make your heart grow three sizes after you listen. All you have to do is head to Spotify Free to hear Dr. Seuss’s classic Christmas tale. The narrator is Boris Karloff, the original narrator of the film. It takes you back to a time when books were read over the radio to children anxious to hear holiday tales late into the night on Christmas Eve. The story is set to music and sound effects, making it a pleasure to listen to, and probably nothing like what your kids are used to hearing. The book is read from start to finish, so link your phone through your smart home speaker, and cuddle up to listen.

We could all use a few minutes apart from the television, away from iPads and iPhones, away from problems and presents, to just be still and listen to one of America’s best narrators tell a classic Seuss tale. We could all use a bit of the hope provided by How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Think about it — we have all been fairly on our own, and it has affected everyone, especially our kids. Listening to a tale about growing out of that, and coming back stronger and better is just what we all need.

It’s easy to be a Grinch right now — there’s a lot to feel grinchy about. But there are so many reasons for our hearts to grow 10 sizes as well, even if it feels like it’s easier to hole up in a mountain cave, hoarding all that is comfortable and safe at the top of Mt. Crumpit. And kids are often the first to recognize all of these things. They see joy where we may see frustration. So maybe, just maybe, having How the Grinch Stole Christmas told in a way that feels special and unique, can have just as big of an impact on parents as it will the kids, and that feels like a very big thing right now.

And thanks to Spotify Free, you and your family can listen to How the Grinch Stole Christmas over and over again this holiday season. Turn it on at breakfast, listen to it on the way to Grandmas, or have it playing on the way home from school. Like all of Seuss’s stories, it’s meant to be experienced, not merely read. And this version by Boris Karloff does just that.