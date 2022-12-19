One of my favorite things about Disney is how much of it is connected to my own childhood. Pastel ‘90s Minnie Mouse will always be my favorite Minnie Mouse, and that nostalgia is spreading to Loungefly. Loungefly, the lifestyle brand from Funko, has become a huge trend for Disney fans as they rock their mini backpacks, cross body bags, and wallets in (and out of!) the Disney parks. Now, Loungefly is releasing a new Disney collaboration inspired by the ‘90s era of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. Think lots of pastels, polka dots, and the big, bold black lines to Minnie’s bows. I’m smitten.

Romper can exclusively reveal this new ‘90s Minnie and Daisy Loungefly release, which includes a mini backpack, a cross body bag, a flap wallet, a unisex hoodie and ringer tee (both in sizes up to 3x), and a headband of Minnie ears. All of the accessories are made with vegan leather and include rose-gold hardware and enamel charms. The entire Loungefly line is based around the ‘90s Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse you know so well, and the colors are all pinks, blues, and yellows with lots of appliques of your favorite Disney girls included. (Seriously, the Minnie Mouse bows are so good, and seeing them unlocked some memory in me that I thought I had forgotten.)

Loungefly

Retailing for $80, the Minnie Pastel Color Block Dots Mini Backpack is basically the Disney backpack I would’ve had in 1995 if it had existed. This is such a fun choice for a trip to the parks, and it gives off such a nostalgic, ‘90s vibe, even if you weren’t well aware of what Minnie Mouse looked like back in the day of Disney videos being released from the vault on VHS. There’s also ample storage, and it’s small enough to take with you through the lines and rides.

Loungefly

I’m obsessed with these Minnie ears. The Loungefly Disney Minnie Pastel Color Block Dots Headband retails for $30, and basically makes you look like you just popped out of a ‘90s Minnie Mouse cartoon. The little “tail” sweeping off the bow is such a ‘90s touch, and I love that these are sweet enough for kids and adults so the whole family can match.

Loungefly

Did I have a wallet that looked almost exactly like this as a kid? Yes, I think I did. I love the ‘90s illustrations of Minnie and Daisy on the front, and inside, there’s a coordinated lining featuring the besties. There are also four card slots on each side, as well as a clear one for your ID. The Loungefly Disney Minnie Daisy Pastel Color Block Dots Flap Wallet retails for $40.

Loungefly

And my favorite piece of the entire collection: The Loungefly Disney Minnie Pastel Color Block Dots Cross Body Bag. Retailing for $70, I can not get over how cute this is. It’s the perfect size for going to the parks or anywhere fun where you just need a few essentials, and it’s bright and cheery and gives me all the childhood feels. The back of the bag is also a pink pastel with yellow dots, so you’re getting all those fun, sweet patterns in one accessory. And, of course, there’s a coordinated lining inside with a zipper for keeping things even more secure.

Loungefly products, especially Disney ones, have become like collectors’ items, so you’ll want to grab these up fast. All of the Loungefly Minnie and Daisy ‘90s collection items are officially licensed Disney products, and starting today, you can sign up for Loungefly’s Notify Me option, which means you’ll be alerted as soon as you’re able to pre-order/purchase the ‘90s Minnie and Daisy Disney collection. These would be great gifts for someone heading on a trip soon, and I just love the colors and how much it reminds me of my own spring and summer trips to Disney World with my family. Whether you’re a first-time Loungefly customer or adding to your own collection, these are too cute to pass up.