Planning a birthday party for your kid can be a huge ordeal. There’s a ton of planning to be done in terms of the party’s theme, decor, location, invitations, activities, food, etc. When you can knock out most of that in one fell swoop, it’s an absolute lifesaver. That’s why the new Build a Birthday program at Lowe’s is a spectacular choice for kids who want a DIY birthday party. (And parents who don’t actually want to DIY anything.)

Now available in select stores nationwide, this new Lowe’s birthday experience lets your little one celebrate their birthday with a 2-hour party package that includes everything you need for a standout bash. When you book a Build a Birthday package, you can choose which type of project and party theme fits your child best. Creative options like wooden castles, custom wall shelves, a butterfly house, race cars, string art, and more are all available.

During the party, each child in attendance will get a DIY project kit with everything they need to complete a fun craft to take home at the end. They’ll also get to wear cute safety accessories like goggles, construction hats, and aprons, so you’ll be able to get epic photos of the festivities. No need to plan an activity, buy party favors, or buy photo props for the ‘gram — it’s all included!

Party packages start at $349 for a 12-person party and increase depending on the type of DIY project you choose, as well as any add-ons you may want. Each party has a designated party captain who leads the party, which will take place in a designated party space inside of Lowe’s. Where exactly the party will take place within each Lowe’s location will differ from store to store, but you can rest assured that your little builder will have a blast on their birthday building with their buddies.

For an additional fee, you can add on party upgrades like Domino’s pizza, drinks and desserts, or additional Lowe’s party favors like t-shirts, fidget spinners, water bottles, backpacks, and more with just the click of a button. Each Build a Birthday package also comes complete with digital invitations managed through Punchbowl, so there’s really nothing you have to do to prep for the party if you don’t want to. Literally, just show up and enjoy the party! What more could a parent ask for?

To celebrate this new birthday party experience, Lowe’s will offer a $100 store gift card to the first 50 parties booked, but some terms and conditions do apply. To get more information about how to book a Build a Birthday package, head to the Lowe’s website for all the details or check with your local store.