If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s how to make a sourdough starter — and how to hone in on our home improvement skills. So as the season starts to shift into summer, you might naturally think about all things red, white, and blue. And whether you’re hosting an Independence Day backyard BBQ or just watching the fireworks at home with the fam, you might want to know Lowe’s 4th of July hours. Just in case you decide you need to spackle something.

Is Lowe’s Open On The 4th Of July?

Being at home for so long has made so many of us turn our attention to our surroundings, and ways in which we can make our space look sensational. And if the mood strikes to paint an accent wall on our nation’s independence day, you’ll be happy to know that Lowe’s is open on July 4th, Holiday Shopping Hours reported. That means you can find new flooring, or drool over a new washer/dryer set as you walk through the air conditioned aisles of the store.

Or, you might look around your home and realize that it could be prettier if it were more patriotic. No worries, Lowe’s has a huge selection of 4th of July-themed décor. From flags to lights, window clings to pillows, there are plenty of ways to make your home feel festive for the holiday.

But what if you prefer to putter around in a garden on a hot July 4th holiday? You can put down some new pavers, purchase some new plants and put them in fancy schmancy pots, or even feed your grass with the fertilizer it deserves. Or you might look around your garden and realize that what’s been missing from your life is a greenhouse. A stroll through Lowe’s Lawn & Garden section might mean you’ll walk out with some mulch, or even a lawn mower for landscaping that you’ll love.

As for when you can head on over to Lowe’s on the 4th of July, well, it depends on your neighborhood store’s hours. Since July 4th falls on a Sunday this year, your local Lowe’s will most likely open at 7:00 a.m., but it’s best to call ahead so you can make the most of the holiday in your pretty (and patriotic) home with your friends and family. Uncle Sam would surely be proud.