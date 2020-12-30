The Lucky Number For 2021 Depends On Your Birthday

Raise your hand if you thought that 2020 was going to be your year. (Yeah, so did we.). After all, it had the makings of an amazingly auspicious year — the start of a new decade, and the repetition of the number 20, which is super rare. But even though 2020 turned out to be, well, challenging, there are still some numbers that can bring good luck. So what is the lucky number of 2021? When you’re born definitely matters.

For the most part, the lucky number of 2021 is tied to your birthday, Novalee Wilder, a professional numerologist, tells Romper in an email. “The numbers that are lucky for people will always be the ones connected to the day they were born,” says Wilder. That means your actual birth date number will always be one of the luckiest days of the month for you.

If you thought that it was only the day you were born (such as the 20th of the month) that will bring you good luck, think again. In addition to your birth date, it’s the dates that add up to your day that also count. (Ha.) “Every day that has a digit sum of 1 will be lucky for people born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th,” explains Wilder. “Every day that has a digit sum of 2 will be lucky for someone born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, or 29th.” So be sure to do some simple addition — and you might see your prosperity multiply.

There is a specific number that across the board will be beneficial no matter what your birthday is, and that number is 5, friends. “2021 (2+0+2+1=5) is the year of 5,” Ashley Branton, an astrologer in Norfolk, VA tells Romper in an email. “That’s what makes this the year of transition and of change.” So if you’re looking to boost your luck, you should make important decisions on the 5th of the month, or days that have a 5 in them, (like the 15th or the 25th). Then, you’ll be able to access all that extra astrological energy and put it towards something positive.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

“A 5 year will always welcome new ideas, be the perfect time to start a business, to change or advance your career, and to reach out to new people,” explains Wilder. “Adaptability is one of the gifts of the 5 energy and people born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd are born to go with the flow and show us how it’s done.” But even if you don’t have a 5 in your birth date (or it just doesn’t add up to 5), you can still have an awesome New Year simply by being aware of the dates on the calendar. Says Wilder: “If we want to work with the energy of the year, then paying attention to our own energy on the days when it's strongest is a great way to start.”

Going into 2021, we all need as much luck as we can get. So knowing what numbers work for you (and ack, those that might not) can help you to have a New Year full of prosperity and good fortune. “2021 is the year to follow your dreams and welcome change and growth with open arms,” says Branton. Most of all, it’s understanding that when it comes to luck, sometimes it can truly be a numbers game.