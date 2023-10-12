M&Ms Will Restock Your Stash Of Candy When (Not If) You Run Out On Halloween

It’s happened to all of us. Halloween comes and the bowl of candy is just sitting at the door, begging us to grab one or two or 10 little treats. Then the trick-or-treaters come along and the bowl is looking pretty empty and you think Great, now I don’t have any candy for the actual children. Now you don’t have to worry. M&Ms has your back. When (not if) you run out of Halloween candy on the big night, the M&Ms Halloween Rescue Squad will replenish your stock. For free. In under an hour.

If you run out of any candy on Halloween that falls under the M&Ms trademark, so your Mars bars, your Milky Ways, your Snickers and Twix and Skittles, you can reach out to the M&Ms Rescue Squad and have them replenish your stash (while supplies last, that is). All you have to do is head to the website by 3 p.m. ET on Halloween to notify these heroes and they’ll be on your doorstep with a fresh new batch of candy for trick-or-treaters. Or for you to put aside for after the kids go to bed and they’ve started counting their candy to make sure you didn’t eat any because we all know this is a thing that happens.

The M&Ms Rescue Squad, in partnership with Gopuff, is all about that fast delivery, showing up with the replacement candy in under an hour and doing it all for free. That’s service for you.

Mars, Incorporated

Not only are M&Ms bringing us the rescue squad in our time of need, they’ve also brought back their wildly popular campfire s’mores M&Ms as well as the Skittle Shriekers for the spooky season.

“We’re doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season,” Tim LeBel, president of sales and "Chief Halloween Officer" at Mars Wrigley, said in a press release.

Halloween is loads of fun, but let’s not pretend it’s not hectic. Trying to get kids to eat dinner and change into Halloween costumes and out the door and then home again and in bed, on a school night this year no less, is not for the feint of heart. So sure, you might run out of Halloween candy. But at least the M&M Rescue Squad will have your back.