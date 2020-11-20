While the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade may look different this year thanks to the pandemic, what about the other Macy’s Thanksgiving tradition of shopping on Black Friday? Is Macy’s open on Black Friday this year? Or will COVID ruin yet something else in 2020? COVID already took away our 2.5 mile route for the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and there will be no spectators or marching bands from all over the U.S. this year, but surely something can stay.

Per a press release on the Macy’s website, while the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (unlike in previous years where Black Friday started on Thanksgiving night), Macy’s will be open on Black Friday beginning at 5 a.m. “We know that many of our customers enjoy visiting their local Macy’s store on Thanksgiving evening. This year, we encourage customers to shop with us on macys.com and through the Macy’s mobile app where they will find all of our Black Friday deals,” the press release noted.

Macy’s dropped a Black Friday ad “preview” page on Oct. 26, giving folks additional time to browse and an option to “save” deals that they’re interested in before they “go live” on Black Friday, per bestblackfriday.com.

On Black Friday, Macy’s will continue to follow their safety protocols for COVID, which includes occupancy checks, additional cleaning during store hours, protective gear for their employees, and sanitation stations throughout each store, the press release notes.

Rudi Von Briel/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images

So enjoy spending a little bit more time with your family on Thanksgiving evening this year and just plan to go to bed early so you can make it to the 5 a.m. opening of Macy’s for their Black Friday deals. Or better yet, commit to the safer option and do all of your Black Friday shopping online this year. It may work out better anyway since you can browse beforehand and “save” your wishlist items.