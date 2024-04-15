When you’re up at the crack of dawn on a Saturday morning because your kid has a baseball tournament that starts just after sunrise (or so it feels) it’s hard to think about spending time making breakfast. To savor as many precious moments of sleep as you can before you sit in the stands or on the sidelines all day, having these make-ahead breakfasts for busy sports mornings ready to go is such a time-saver.

Sports require a lot of energy, so starting the busy day with a hearty breakfast can help your sporty kiddos do their absolute best as they compete. Packed with nutrients to keep your kiddos full and fueled for their activities, these recipes can all easily be prepped the night before. With less to do in the morning, you won’t feel as rushed and can feel good about sending your kids out onto the field — or court, or track, or stage, or wherever they’re headed — totally nourished and with plenty of energy.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with grabbing a quick piece of toast or pouring a bowl of cereal when you’re pressed for time, having a delicious and filling breakfast on the table with little effort the morning of your kid’s sporting event can be, quite literally, a game-changer.

1 Overnight Chia Pudding A Beautiful Plate You can refrigerate this recipe for overnight chia pudding from A Beautiful Plate for up to five days, so it’s an amazing breakfast option to have on hand when your kids have a weekend-long tournament. Multiple early mornings in a row and long days with tired kids in tow call for something easy, tasty, and nutrient-packed — like this chia pudding topped with fresh fruit, nuts, and granola.

2 Frozen Breakfast Burritos Gimme Some Oven If you keep a batch of these freezer burritos from Gimme Some Oven on hand at all times, you’ll always have a hearty breakfast to turn to on a busy sports morning. They warm up in about a minute and a half in the microwave. You can customize them however you like, but the base recipe here uses scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, and bell peppers, perfect for fueling the whole family.

3 Ham, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Quesadilla Damn Delicious Meal prep recipes like this one from Damn Delicious are perfect for make-ahead breakfasts when you have to be out the door early. The day before your kids’ events, whip up a batch of these ham, egg, and cheese quesadillas, and add them to a meal prep container with some fruit on the side. The individual servings mean each person in your household can have them at their own pace while everyone gets ready — or (more likely) grab them on the way out the door and eat them in the car.

4 Freezer-Friendly Whole Grain Waffles Half Baked Harvest I love a frozen waffle from the grocery store as much as the next gal, but there’s just something about a thick, dense homemade waffle that makes my heart happy. To enjoy a hearty batch of waffles on a busy sports morning, these freezer-friendly whole grain waffles from Half Baked Harvest are a fantastic make-ahead option.

5 Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches Damn Delicious A homemade buttery biscuit topped with melty cheese, protein-packed eggs, and crunchy bacon is such a comforting breakfast. This recipe from Damn Delicious has step-by-step instructions for putting together an epic breakfast sandwich that holds up in the fridge for a couple of days when wrapped. If you’ve got an early wake-up on a weekend for sports, you can reach for these and easily heat them up in the microwave.

6 Egg Bites A Spicy Perspective Another make-ahead breakfast that’s super simple to prep and portion out the day before is egg bites. A Spicy Perspective’s version uses cottage cheese for added protein and a fluffy texture. You can customize them to include different meats and veggies to mix it up, ensuring your busy kids have a filling start to their day.

7 Fruit Skewers & Yogurt Dip The Comfort Of Cooking Not only will this recipe from The Comfort Of Cooking feed your kids before they hit the field, but it’s also a completely eye-catching way to start the day. Stack fruit on skewers and whip up this scrumptious vanilla honey yogurt dip the night before for a light and refreshing weekend breakfast.

8 Breakfast Lunchbox Family Fresh Meals How adorable are these little breakfast boxes from Family Fresh Meals? Well, not only do they look precious, but they’ll fill your kids up in a hurry on a hectic sports morning. With homemade mini pancakes, bacon, yogurt, fruit, and syrup, you can easily assemble these ahead of time for a grab-and-eat breakfast your kids will love.

9 Hard Boiled Eggs Foodie Crush Easy to grab and go, boiled eggs are a simple make-ahead breakfast food that can supplement fruit and toast or cereal to get some extra nutrients in on game day. Foodie Crush breaks down how to achieve your ideal level of done-ness in their recipe for boiled eggs, so you can customize your boiled egg batch exactly how your kids like them.

10 No-Bake Granola Bars Brown Eyed Baker With five simple ingredients, no added sugar, and no baking required, this granola bar recipe from Brown-Eyed Baker is a fantastic make-ahead breakfast to have on a busy sports morning. Packed with nutrients from sunflower seed butter, pureed dates, oats, and dried cranberries, your kids can grab one on the way out the door and you can consider breakfast done.

11 Farmer’s Breakfast Casserole Family Fresh Meals This farmer’s breakfast casserole from Family Fresh Meals is packed with potatoes, cheese, ham, bacon, onions, and eggs, Assembled and stored in the fridge overnight, it bakes up in about an hour. And look, if it’s filling enough for a farmer, it’s got exactly the right mix of breakfast goodness to fuel your little sportster.

12 Yogurt Parfaits Wholefully What’s better on a busy sports morning than a breakfast you can take with you? Not much, honestly, because if your kids are anything like mine, that’s exactly what they’ll do. The recipe for yogurt parfaits from Wholefully includes step-by-step instructions for how to keep everything contained on-the-go, granola included.

13 Banana Nut Muffins A Classic Twist Muffins are my family’s favorite thing to eat for breakfast on a busy morning, particularly the banana nut variety. This recipe from A Classic Twist packs an extra nutritious punch with whole grain fiber and no processed sugar. Plus, you can make it dairy- or gluten-free if you want to.

14 Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats Wholefully The combination of oats and apples in this overnight oats recipe from Wholefully offers a nutritious and satisfying breakfast for energy to fuel busy sports morning. By making it ahead, you ensure a hassle-free morning, providing a nutritious start to the day for both your kids and yourself. (That minivan isn’t going to drive itself!)

15 Cheese & Fruit Bistro Boxes Damn Delicious On many sports mornings, I’ve spent way too much time in the line wrapped around Starbucks after dropping my kids off at the field to grab $30 worth of snack boxes for them and a venti iced coffee for me. To save a few bucks and previous time, you can put together these copycat cheese and fruit bistro boxes to feed your kids a quick breakfast before their games.

16 Overnight Cinnamon Vanilla French Toast The Comfort Of Cooking If you think you can’t enjoy fresh French toast before your kid’s basketball game, think again. From The Comfort Of Cooking, this recipe for overnight cinnamon vanilla French toast gives you all the details for how to put together an effortless batch with minimal time and effort.

17 Smoothies Averie Cooks One way to streamline your busy sports morning is to have a make-ahead breakfast on hand that your kids can serve themselves. If your kid can operate a microwave or a toaster, congratulations, they can also handle a blender. With this recipe for make-ahead smoothie freezer packs from Averie Cooks, all they’ll have to do is dump the smoothie bag contents and some milk into a blender, close the lid, blend, and enjoy!

18 Whole Wheat Biscuits A Beautiful Plate Making a batch of these whole wheat biscuits from A Beautiful Plate for breakfast ahead of a busy sports morning basically guarantees that everyone will leave the house happy. Your kids can add their favorite jams, top them with some leftover ham for a quick sandwich, or pop one in their bag for a snack.

19 Applesauce Carrot Cake Muffins Baked By Rachel The best kind of make-ahead breakfasts are usually the ones you get to bake completely the day before that your kids can just grab on the way out the door — just like these applesauce carrot cake muffins from Baked By Rachel. Applesauce makes them moist and dense, while shredded carrots add a bit of extra nutritional value; the perfect combo for an enjoyable, but filling muffin.

20 Breakfast Cookies Love And Lemons Cookies can be breakfast and that’s just the hill that I’m going to die on. That sentiment is particularly true when you’re talking about these bonafide breakfast cookies from Love And Lemons. Vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, they get fiber from oats and protein from almond butter, and are naturally sweetened with maple syrup — plus, there are blueberries. Hello, sports fuel!

Instead of another bowl of cereal, have one of these make-ahead breakfasts ready to go for busy sports mornings to get something in their tummies before it’s tournament time. Your kids (and their coaches) will thank you.