There is just something so special about a Christmas morning breakfast. Whether it’s from all the excitement of gifts and Santa or just the calm sweetness of a holiday morning, it always feels like a meal you really want to enjoy. But it’s hard to enjoy all that loveliness if you’re stuck in the kitchen all morning. That’s why having a list of make-ahead Christmas breakfasts is a great way to serve something delicious and keep your morning free for festive fun.

Let it be known: cereal and bananas make for a great Christmas morning breakfast, too. There’s no rule that says you have to eat a platter of cinnamon rolls or egg casserole on Christmas morning. But if you’ve got a crowd in your house or just want to make something fun and new, there are tons of ideas for easy make-ahead Christmas breakfast recipes. From casseroles to muffins and french toast bakes, this list has plenty of options for you and your family. Prep these the day before so all you have to do in the morning is toss them in the oven, and some you can fully cook or bake in advance and just warm a bit when you’re ready to serve. That makes for a merry Christmas for all.

1 Egg & Croissant Brunch Bake Pinch of Yum There are so many breakfast casseroles out there, but this egg and croissant bake from Pinch of Yum is so good. With spinach, caramelized onions, and ham mixed in, it is packed full of flavor, and you can do everything ahead of time except assembling the bake. It shouldn’t take long, just pop everything together in a pan Christmas morning and throw in the oven.

2 Sour Cream Coffee Cake Gimme Some Oven I have never met a coffee cake I didn’t like, and this sour cream coffee cake from Gimme Some Oven might be one of my personal favorites. It is moist, it is crumbly, it is loaded with cinnamon-sugar (I also add nuts to mine), and has a tang from the sour cream — it’s just a major win. I personally believe coffee cake tastes even better the next day, so I say go ahead and fully bake this one, but leave off the glaze. In the morning, warm it up in the oven for a bit and then add the glaze. Perfection.

3 Breakfast Casserole Cooking Classy/Yummly This breakfast casserole featured on Yummly is a classic dish made up of hashbrowns, cheese, eggs, and a whole lot more to give you tons of hearty flavor. Prep everything in advance and then just pour it all together in a pan when you’re ready to cook.

4 Overnight Créme Brûlée French Toast Bake Mel's Kitchen Cafe So decadent and delicious, this overnight créme brûlée french toast bake from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe could not be easier to throw in the oven on Christmas morning. You literally prep everything in advance — pour it all into the baking dish and get it ready for the oven — and then just pop it in the cold oven in the morning so it can warm up as it preheats before cooking. So good.

5 Cranberry Orange Christmas Breakfast Bread Lady Behind the Curtain/Yummly This gorgeous cranberry-orange Christmas breakfast bread is a must to try this year. Go ahead and bake it in advance — it tastes even better the next morning — and serve it alongside some bacon and eggs for a simple, festive, delicious Christmas breakfast.

6 Make-Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches House of Nash Eats/Yummly Want an easy Christmas breakfast that everyone can just grab and go in the chaos of opening presents? That’s what these make-ahead breakfast sandwiches are perfect for. All that yummy melty cheese and stacked so nicely, this is a great one-handed Christmasl breakfast.

7 Brown Butter Iced Mocha Cinnamon Rolls Half-Baked Harvest How can you not look at that photo of cinnamon rolls and not want to eat the entire pan immediately? This recipe from Half-Baked Harvest for brown butter iced mocha cinnamon rolls makes the most decadent Christmas breakfast, and you can prep it in advance so you can enjoy without being stuck in the kitchen all morning.

8 Everything Bagel Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole Home Made Interest/Yummly I know, another casserole. But this one is fancy and loaded with flavor. The everything bagel make-ahead breakfast casserole uses bacon, cut-up everything bagels, and gruyere cheese to make an absolutely incredible casserole. So delicious and a nice change on the casserole options.

9 Christmas Morning Muffins A La Carte Kitchen/Yummly With orange, cranberry, and the lightest glaze on top, these Christmas morning muffins are just the perfect combination of zesty and sweet. These muffins also travel well if you need to take a meal for a Christmas brunch.

10 Eggs Benedict Casserole A Spicy Perspective I love eggs benedict, and this super easy eggs benedict casserole from A Spicy Perspective is the perfect option if you love them, too, but don’t really want to spend the time making them. The casserole is so easy to put together, and you can make the hollandaise sauce in a blender. Game-changer.

11 French Toast Bake With Cinnamon Streusel Mel's Kitchen Cafe I mean, just look at that streusel topping. This gorgeous french toast bake from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe can be made the night before, and is the perfect crunchy, sweet breakfast that the whole family will love on Christmas morning.

Christmas morning should be spent enjoying your family, so pick your family’s favorite make-ahead breakfast to save yoursel some time and stress.