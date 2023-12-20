There is just something so special about a Christmas morning breakfast. Whether it’s from all the excitement of gifts and Santa or just the calm sweetness of a holiday morning, it always feels like a meal you really want to enjoy. But it’s hard to enjoy all that loveliness if you’re stuck in the kitchen all morning. That’s why having a list of make-ahead Christmas breakfasts is a great way to serve something delicious and keep your morning free for festive fun.
Let it be known: cereal and bananas make for a great Christmas morning breakfast, too. There’s no rule that says you have to eat a platter of cinnamon rolls or egg casserole on Christmas morning. But if you’ve got a crowd in your house or just want to make something fun and new, there are tons of ideas for easy make-ahead Christmas breakfast recipes. From casseroles to muffins and french toast bakes, this list has plenty of options for you and your family. Prep these the day before so all you have to do in the morning is toss them in the oven, and some you can fully cook or bake in advance and just warm a bit when you’re ready to serve. That makes for a merry Christmas for all.
Christmas morning should be spent enjoying your family, so pick your family’s favorite make-ahead breakfast to save yoursel some time and stress.