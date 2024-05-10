Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch is a classic way to celebrate the holiday — whether you’re the mom planning it or you’re the mom waiting in bed for your pancakes. But having a few make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast recipes is extremely important, and for a few reasons. One, who wants to jump right into making french toast as soon as they open their eyes? (Especially if you’re making your own breakfast.) Two, if you’re hosting a big Mother’s Day brunch for your mom, your in-laws, your besties, you really don’t want to spend the whole time in the kitchen.

And three, arguably the most important reason for a make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast recipe, if you’re making these for the mother of your own children, why are you going to leave her to deal with the hangry kids while you spend an hour alone in the kitchen?

No matter why you need a make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast, this list has you covered. From sweet to savory, there are tons of fun options to make her Mother’s Day breakfast the best ever. I especially love the recipes that are just straight cake or cupcakes — it’s Mother’s Day. She can eat whatever she wants.

1 French Toast Bake with Cinnamon Streusel Mel's Kitchen Cafe I just adore a French toast bake like this one from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe. It’s all the warm, cozy flavors you love in a breakfast dish, and you can make this all the night before and surprise Mom with it first thing in the morning.

2 Swedish Pancakes Pinch of Yum Don’t confuse these with crepes — these Swedish pancakes from Pinch of Yum are so light and delicate and just the absolute best. You can make the batter in advance and store it in the fridge, then you just quickly pour them out into your hot pan. It’ll save you tons of time and is so worth it. Don’t forget the cream and jam.

3 No-Bake Honey Nut Cheerios Snack Bars Averie Cooks Kids love making mom a Mother’s Day breakfast, but if you want to give them some extra help, choose an easy make-ahead recipe like these no-bake Honey Nut Cheerios bars from Averie Cooks. Even the littlest kids can mix these up the day or night before Mother’s Day for a fun, festive breakfast treat.

4 Mexican Breakfast Casserole A Spicy Perspective Breakfast casseroles are always a win, but this Mexican breakfast casserole from A Spicy Perspective might be the best. You can totally customize it for your family, and throwing some toppings out like hot sauce and sour cream really makes it feel even fancier.

5 Lemon Zucchini Bread A Cookie Named Desire More lemon desserts, always and forever. This lemon zucchini bread from A Cookie Named Desire can be made in advance for a Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch and is just so luscious. It’s also nice and light, and all of that lemon zest? Zing, so good.

6 Cappuccino-Flavored Rose Cupcakes A Cozy Kitchen I mean, obviously get mom her own cappuccino, too, but you can elevate her Mother’s Day breakfast with this recipe for cappuccino flavored rose cupcakes from A Cozy Kitchen. And yes, cupcakes are absolutely a breakfast food, especially if they’re literally flavored with coffee.

7 Chocolate Coconut Scones Mom on Timeout Scones are just fancy, and these chocolate coconut scones from Mom on Timeout are a great make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast dish. They’re both creamy and flaky (I know, it’s magic), and literally taste like a chocolate coconut pie.

8 Cinnamon Toast Breakfast Quinoa Cookie and Kate Want a make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast that’s full of grains and good, hearty ingredients to keep you full and happy all day long? Then you want this cinnamon toast breakfast quinoa from Cookie and Kate. Moms deserve to be pampered all day long, but this kind of breakfast recipe is perfect for the mom who’s going to be on the go on Mother’s Day, whether she’s traveling or going on a family hike.

9 Pull-Apart Cinnamon Pecan Rolls FoodieCrush Cinnamon rolls are out, and these pull-apart cinnamon pecan rolls from Foodiecrush are in. This is the perfect make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast recipe for a crowd, and it’s so crunchy, sticky, and super sweet. Everyone will love it.

10 Citrus Olive Oil Cake Gimme Some Oven My favorite kind of breakfast is one that’s actually just cake, and Gimme Some Oven has the perfect recipe with this citrus olive oil cake. It tastes like the perfect spring day, is dense and light at the same time, and has the perfect mash-up of flavors. Bake it the day before to really let those flavors settle in.

11 Double Chocolate Chunk Yogurt Coffee Cake Half Baked Harvest Moist, creamy, and absolutely loaded with chocolate, this double chocolate chunk yogurt coffee cake from Half Baked Harvest is the most decadent Mother’s Day breakfast ever. Like, ever ever.

12 Bacon Breakfast Pizza Damn Delicious OK, so this is a make-ahead breakfast that still requires a bit of work. From Damn Delicious, this bacon breakfast pizza can be prepped a bit ahead by going ahead and getting a portion of the recipe done and then just reheating and adding the eggs in the morning. This is a great recipe to customize, too.

13 Slow Cooker Spinach Feta Egg Casserole Cook Nourish Bliss OK, so by “make-ahead,” I mean throw this spinach feta egg casserole from Cook Nourish Bliss into the slow cooker and bam, you’ll have a perfect Mother’s Day brunch recipe in three hours. This is especially great for a late breakfast meal, and it’s loaded with flavor and lots of protein to go alongside all the pastries and mimosas.

So which make-ahead Mother’s Day breakfast recipe will you choose? If my husband’s reading this, please choose that double chocolate yogurt cake, tysm.