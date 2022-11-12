Thanksgiving is, by far, one of the most hyped meals of the year. But putting together a feast that can feel like it’s taking forever to cook isn’t always the ideal way to spend the day. What can make you feel full (of thanks, that is) without all that basting and baking is to get a pre-made meal with all the fixins’ that you didn’t have to fix yourself. That’s why you might want to know Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving hours .

When does Marie Callender’s open and close on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

You’ll be happy to learn that the West Coast-based chain restaurants are open on Thanksgiving… well, sort of. Although Marie Callender’s will indeed be open on Thanksgiving Day, most restaurants will not be offering dining in for guests. Takeout options will be available that day instead, in case of a cooking calamity at your house, or you just want to sit down and watch the parade in peace with your family without having to keep an eye on the turkey, too. Restaurant hours vary by location (some open as early as 8 a.m. while others welcome hungry patrons at 11 a.m.), so you’ll want to call ahead to see what your local Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving hours are. The same goes for closing hours, which also vary, so find out ahead of time so that you don’t get stuck without one of Marie Callender’s famous pumpkin cream cheese pies.

But let’s say that you want to do things a little differently this year and celebrate Thanksgiving a little earlier — or even the day after. Well, you still won’t be able to snag a table at Marie Callender’s, since many of the restaurants are only offering takeout options during the week of Thanksgiving. The reason: Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for Marie Callender’s, and in order to handle the sheer volume of pies and Feasts (which include either turkey breast, whole turkey or spiral-glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cornbread, and a whole apple or pumpkin pie) ordered online, the restaurants can’t accommodate in-person diners.

So if you’re looking to spend Thanksgiving snuggled with your sweeties without having to turn the oven on, Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving hours allow you to enjoy your meal while wearing your pj’s if you want to. And for that, you can eat, drink, and be thankful.