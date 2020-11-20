The Black Friday Hours At Marshalls Are Pretty Standard

The day after Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to get an early start on your holiday gift list (or to buy something for yourself), but not every store is open that day. You can count on most of the major retailers to be open for business, but is Marshalls open Black Friday 2020? As it turns out, it's just one more day to take advantage of their already steep discounts.

While some stores will open up for shoppers on Thanksgiving night, Marshalls is not one of them. A company representative says they consider themselves to be "associate-friendly," and they want to ensure their employees get to enjoy the holiday at home with their families. Most locations will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and welcome shoppers until the store closes at 9 p.m. (but you'll want to confirm your local stores' hours, just in case).

Every day of the year, Marshalls offers amazing deals on clothes, shoes, jewelry, toys, housewares, and more. Since they basically price things like its Black Friday all year long, they won't be offering any out-of-the-ordinary special deals that day. However, that doesn't mean there won't be any extra special products on the shelves that day. Each stores' stock is always changing, but that means you'll want to hit up your location as early as possible on Black Friday so you can grab the best items before other shoppers clear out the shelves.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

If you prefer to shop while lounging on the couch, you can visit the Marshalls website and do your shopping there instead. Just like in stores, their online stock is always evolving, but quantities are often limited, so the sooner you sign on, the better! Regardless of how you want to shop on Black Friday, Marshalls will be ready for you with all of the great deals they're known for every day of the year.