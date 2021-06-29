Dress Your Whole Family In The Red, White, & Blue With These Matching July 4th Outfits

Summer days have a way of slipping by smoothly; the warm afternoons dissolve into soft pink nights and before you even realize, June has turned into July Fourth weekend. The moments, big and small, are worth celebrating. Summer barbecues, pool parties, backyard campouts, or firefly-lit walks around the neighborhood with your loved ones can all be joyful ways of reveling in the season.

And on a holiday weekend, even a gesture as seemingly simple as dressing up can lend a sense of festivity. This collection of 25 red, white and blue pieces (at price points starting at $3) can help all the members of your family coordinate in celebration of the season. Many items, from button-front dresses to fitted blazers, can be styled and worn in multiple ways; most still look great even if they’re a bit wrinkled, and they can be tossed in the washer and dryer without a second thought. Whether you go for fanciful tulle skirts covered in stars, subtle geometric tops printed with abstract stars, or a breezy blend of white smocked tops, the pieces here can be mixed and matched to suit your family’s tastes and create harmonious outfits that let each of your personalities shine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sky Full Of Stars

With sizes available for tots up to 3 years old (90 CM), this romper allows kiddos to stay cool and super comfy. The sleeveless design is made with organic cotton, and simple snaps to keep it fastened on each shoulder.

The cotton jersey dress, with matching underwear bottoms, makes a breezy piece for toddlers up to 3 years old. The bow straps, while adorable, are non-adjustable. As kids grow, the dress can be worn as a ruffled top.

The all-cotton one-piece, created for babies up to 2 years old, is an easy pick to keep your toddler comfortable for casual gatherings. Older kids can leave the bottom snaps open, add a skirt, and wear the romper as a starry top.

If you prefer a subtle take on the theme, this abstract, geometric print - paired with solid leggings - is a chic choice. With sizes available for kids through the age of 8, you can potentially outfit more than one member of your group. The organic cotton, washer-friendly fabric means it’ll likely be a favorite beyond the holiday weekend.

The navy background lends a formal vibe to these star-spotted socks. Let the entire family wear similar sock-shoe combos, but allow each person to pull together their own individual outfit; you’ll all coordinate, without being matchy-matchy about it. And each of your personalities will shine!

While the piece feels formal enough for a fancy party, it’s light and airy for casual play. The cotton tiers are lined, the straps are adjustable, and the style comes in sizes 2 to 14.

The cotton design is short and cool for toddlers aged 2 to 5. Adding little navy shorts or bloomers allows for kids to grow into wearing the piece (with non-adjustable straps) as a top.

A short tulle skirt offers up many possibilities for your kid to style a cool look. Set the metallic red waistband (which comes in sizes XS through XL) over a pair of leggings; wear it over a longer skirt for a multidimensional spin; pair it with socks or bare legs - just have fun with it!

Fanciful tulle skirts are fun for grownups, too! Choose your shade (thinking light blue, or navy?), and customize your size. Then maybe try offsetting the shimmering layers with a simple white or light-blue tucked t-shirt. Or not.

Stripes For Days

Embroidered stars over subtle red, pink and blue-tone stripes make for a sweet celebration of the holiday. An open-upper-back design is accented with a bow, and an elastic band around back allows for comfortable fit in sizes ranging from 1 to 5-year-old.

Youngsters from 9 months to 9 years can stay cool in the front-tied maxi. The adult sleeveless jumper (in sizes small to 3XL, starting at $21.99) is a comfortable matching accompaniment. Though the multicolor stripe pattern includes more shades than red, white and blue, it still feels festive for the occasion.

At $5, the tee might be a comfortable fit for the whole family, with sizes from XS to XXL. The jersey ribbed-knit top can appear more formal under a blazer, or be casually worn with denim shorts to a laid-back affair.

Sized for kids aged 2 to 7, this timeless two-piece can go anywhere. Wear the pants with a red, white or blue top, or couple the blazer with more casual shorts, and you’ve got a summer’s worth of wardrobe possibilities.

Adults can add this summer staple to their long-weekend wardrobe, and toss it over just about any top, pants, shorts, or dress. Versatile and easy, the fitted cotton jacket (available in sizes 34 to 46) can stand a wrinkle or two and still look great.

The blue-and-white striped linen-cotton jumpsuit can coordinate with seersucker or solids. In sizes 2 through 22, the one-piece easily works for casual gatherings, or can be dressed up with statement shoes and a jacket.

Cool and classic, this relaxed fit dress (in sizes 2 through 14, and made with organic cotton) can be cinched at the waist with a bow or knotted detail. Leave it completely unbuttoned and wear it over a tank top tucked into jeans for a modern take.

Consider these a pair of formal shorts in which your infant will be comfortable. Available in fits designed for babies up to 24 months, the pair is made of organic cotton and has an adjustable waistband that can be belted. And you don’t have to think twice about tossing them in the washer.

If your 4th of July plans involve lounging, splashing, swimming and relaxing, these water-friendly microfiber shorts may be the best outfit for attendance. In kid sizes from 1 to 12, and adult sizes from S to XXL (for $94.95), the trunks dry fast and come with built-in SPF protection (but yes, you still need to wear sunscreen). Can you pair them with a tee or button-front top and head out for the day? Well, why not?

FIREWORKS SHOW

The classic cotton tee comes in white, blue, black, and two shades of gray, and in sizes from small to 3 X-large, so this fireworks display could possibly adorn every member of your family.

Bows are sweet, but how often do they slip, slide, or fall right off your kiddo’s head? This head piece, accented with a festive bow, can be fit around the head or tied multiple times around a ponytail to hold adorably in place.

Red, White, And Blue

These simple, classic styles - from white shirts with blue pockets, to blue-skirted dresses - might be a fit for everyone in your family, with prices all under $21. Kid sizes can accommodate up to 7-year-olds, and adult fits range from small to XX Large.

Sweet and simple, this white top can be paired with red bloomers for smaller tots. Older kids (the piece is sold in sizes from 2 through 10) can wear it as a loose shirt or dress. The adjustable tie straps make it a comfortable wear that could grow with your kiddo into next year’s festivities.

Maybe this comfy, wide-neck cropped sweatshirt (available in XS through XXL) is your look; maybe you just pull it out when the sun dips low and the evening breeze leaves you feeling chilly. Either way, it’s a good fit for the weekend.

Solid red bottoms can work as a neutral when paired with just about any solid or printed top. These washer-dryer-friendly shorts are a combination of linen and organic cotton, and can accommodate babies from 3 months to 2 years. The tie-front isn’t just for show; the drawstring can be adjusted for a perfect fit.

Just one clip fastened atop a bun, updo or ponytail - or used to keep a part, or a child’s bangs, in place - adds a festive touch. Stack three in a row for a bolder statement.