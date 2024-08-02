The trend over the last few years of adults embracing their kid sides — finding the little things that bring them joy, even if everyone says they’re “too old” for it — is one of my favorite things. Why can’t we all wear t-shirts featuring our favorite TV characters and drink coffee out of mugs with cartoons on them? Disney agrees, as you figured they probably would. Part of the new “Create Your World” campaign aiming to inspire girls — and their parents — to embrace their imaginations and all of the Disney princess characteristics (you know, beyond the pretty dresses), there is a new line of Disney Princess dolls and you — yes, you — are going to want each of them.

The Mattel Enchanted Elegance Collection is a glamorous range, taking your favorite Disney princesses and turning them into Met Gala fashionistas, and Romper has your first look. The brand new line is not only a collection of gorgeous dolls — these are your favorite princesses. Rapunzel, Mulan, and Ariel all get the star-studded treatment in designs you recognize, just elevated. Like, I simply can not with the collars and ruffle sleeves on these gowns. I’ve never wanted to be a princess for Halloween, but now I’m ready.

Mattel

I mean, look at that gown on Mulan! I love so much that Mattel chose these three princesses — fan favorites, but ones that also broke the glass ceiling (OK, OK, Ariel really wanted a guy, but she always wanted to be “part of that world”). Mulan is strength personified, and Rapunzel is just pure courage, and seeing them in these gorgeous gowns with a little extra elegance in their hair is just the best.

The details are pretty unmatched, too. Ariel’s accessories tie right into her mermaid life, including that collar that’s reminiscent of a big purple shell. And the flowers that are on Mulan’s shoes to make up the platform and heel tie into the blossoms found throughout her movie and other looks. It’s like a connection to every part of them, hidden in these coutoure gowns, which any Disney fan will adore.

The Mattel Enchanted Elegance Collection is available now for purchase. Each doll is $75, and comes in a gorgeous collector’s box.