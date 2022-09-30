McDonald's Is Going To Sell Happy Meals Just For Adults So We Never Have To Grow Up

McDonald’s Happy Meals are one of the great joys of childhood. Getting a toy with your cheeseburger, fries, and a drink or whatever, not to mention the tidy little box it comes in, it’s pretty much the best. So great, in fact, that it’s easy enough to get jealous of your kid when they get a Happy Meal and you just have to eat a regular meal like a boring grown up. For now, at least. Because McDonald’s is introducing adult Happy Meals in October for a limited time only. So now maybe your kids can be jealous of your awesome Happy Meal. How the tables have turned.

Starting Oct. 3 and continuing while supplies last, McDonald’s will be teaming up with the fashion streetwear design brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to offer adult Happy Meals called Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes. These meal boxes will come complete with a classic McDonald’s character toy; Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and a new toy called Cactus Buddy. The Cactuc Plant Flea Market Boxes can come with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken McNuggets served with french fries and a drink.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

Customers who order the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box in their McDonald’s app will even get their names entered for a chance to win exclusive free merchandise every week, like a Grimace chair of your very own, t-shirts made exclusively for the McDonald’s x Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration, and more.

As exciting as it is to see adult Happy Meals, some social media users slightly misunderstood what the fast food giant meant by “adult” and hopefully won’t be too disappointed when they discover their meal does not, in fact, include “a socket wrench or an oven mitt.” Or in this person’s case, “The adult happy meal better come with a beer.”

No beer, but you could collect all four classic McDonald’s characters.