Oh, Boy! Disney Fans Will Love McDonald’s New Happy Meal New Toys

For a kid, opening up a McDonald’s Happy Meal is always a magical experience. But an upcoming collaboration between McDonald’s and Disney may just make your child’s next Happy Meal more magical than ever before. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort later this month, participating McDonald’s will release a line of 50 custom Disney-themed Happy Meal toys.

Beginning Sept. 14, customers who order a Happy Meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants will find a never-before-seen Disney-themed toy tucked inside their Happy Meal box. And while you can’t always choose what Happy Meal toy you get (part of the fun is in the surprise, after all), there’s sure to be at least a few toys within McDonald’s line of 50 that will delight even the most finicky of Disney fans.

Fans of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse might enjoy the Celebration Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto toys. Lion King fans, meanwhile, may enjoy attempting to collect the line’s Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon toys while Star War’s fans seek out the astromech droids R2-D2 and BB-8.

Image courtesy McDonald's

Other characters expected to be released as Happy Meal toys as part of McDonald’s efforts to join in Disney’s The World's Most Magical Celebration include Bambi, Thumper, Sebastian, Flounder, Tinker Bell, Winnie The Pooh, Piglet, Cogsworth, Lumiere, Olaf, Tramp, Lady, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Dumbo, Woody, Bo Peep, and more. Collect one, collect a few, or simply have fun trying to collect all 50 of the limited-edition Happy Meal toys before the celebration ends.

For a limited time, McDonald’s customers can also enter for a chance to win a magical family vacation for four at Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Each customer who orders a Happy Meal via Mobil Order and Pay in the McDonald’s App between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 will automatically be entered for a chance to win