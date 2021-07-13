Do you know who is truly timeless? Mickey Mouse, that’s who. And Donald Duck. And, of course, Minnie Mouse and Goofy. So if your kids can’t get enough Mickey Mouse, you’re in luck! Romper has an exclusive peek at Disney’s brand new series Mickey Mouse Funhouse.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is set to premiere on July 16 on Disney Junior at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT with a fun primetime special called Mickey The Brave! Ahead of its premiere, Disney shared an exclusive clip from the special with Romper, showing Mickey introducing his friends to an enchanted talking funhouse called Funny the Funhouse, voiced by Harvey Guillén from What We Do in the Shadows.

Funny the Funhouse is able to transform into all different sorts of things, like a pirate ship to take the gang off to find treasure, or bizarrely enough an old saloon where they can visit the Old West. This time around, he leads Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Minnie, and Pluto to the magical realm of the Kingdom of Majestica, where they encounter a dragon named Farfus who has been causing trouble in the village.

Mickey steps up to the plate to help the village in some armor, and fun naturally ensues. Preschoolers will love it.

‘Mickey’s Funhouse’ is great for little ones.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is set to roll out regular episodes via simulcast on Disney Junior and the Disney Channel on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m ET/PT. And don’t worry, it will be also be available to stream on Disney+ (dates will be announced soon).

The show is bound to be a hit with kids, especially those who already loved Mickey Mouse Clubhouse on Disney Junior. And that’s basically every preschooler who has seen it. What it is it about Mickey Mouse hanging out with his old pals that has kids so enthralled?

“Children certainly enjoy the bright colors, sounds, songs, and interactive format of these types of television shows,” Dr. Sarah Hornack, pediatric psychologist, at Children’s National Health System, told Romper in 2019. “Aspects of these television shows align well with the developmental milestones that children are typically trying to achieve.”

Also... it’s just a whole lot of fun. Check out Mickey Mouse Funhouse when it premieres with the Mickey The Brave! special on Disney Junior on July 16.