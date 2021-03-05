Bluey & More Great Shows Your Kids Will Love To Stream On Disney+

With a seemingly endless amount of content on Disney's streaming service, it can be hard to know where to start. Between nostalgic classics and fun new shows, there's a lot. So we've rounded up some of the best kids' shows on Disney+ to give you and your little ones plenty of ideas of what to watch during screen time. These shows include diversity, problem solving, and compelling plots that will appeal to parents and children alike.

Disney+ launched back in November 2019 with an impressive catalog of shows and movies for families to enjoy with content coming from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and National Geographic. Since then, Disney+ has consistently added more films and series to its library, including plenty of options for kids.

Among the list of available shows to stream on Disney+ is The Proud Family, a Disney classic from the early 2000s that millennial parents are sure to remember fondly. Along with the original animated series, Disney has announced a reboot is coming to the platform soon and promises to be "louder and prouder" than ever before. Disney+ also hosts popular hits like Bluey, Doc McStuffins, and, of course, Mickey Mouse Club.

As you probably suspected, Disney+ has plenty of offer your family. Here are a few options to get you started.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Disney+ Chances are, your kids are probably already hooked on this show. But if you're late to the game, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse takes children on one fun adventure after another courtesy of the magical Clubhouse. Mickey and the gang work together to solve problems, make new friends, and learn together.

Doc McStuffins Disney+ Doc McStuffins is here to solve whatever problem her toys may have. (The show also single-handedly cured my daughter's phobia of visiting her own doctor, need I say more?)

Handy Manny Disney+ Move over, Bob the Builder: Handy Manny is here to fix issues as they pop up and take his friends along with him. Your kids will love his can-do attitude and handy abilities.

Miles From Tomorrowland This animated series is set in outer space in the year 2051. If you have a kid that's space obsessed, this is sure to be right up their alley.

Recess Disney+ Parents are sure to have some playground flashbacks watching this classic series, but there are plenty of reasons why Recess should be in your kid's TV rotation. From conquering social issues to discussing the power of protest, Recess is packed with important knowledge for young minds.

Muppet Babies Disney+ Even the hardest of hearts has to admit that the Muppet Babies are absolutely adorable. Revisit your favorite puppets during their younger years.

PJ Masks Disney+ When young friends Connor, Amaya, and Greg put on their pajamas at night, they magically transform into a group of superheroes who fight crime together. Your kids can join they on Disney+.

Puppy Dog Pals Disney+ Two thrill-seeking canine brothers, Bingo and Rolly, go on endless adventures in their neighborhood and beyond. Your kids will love to tag along!

Out of the Box Disney+ If you're looking for something creative and full of imagination, look no further than Out of the Box. Your kids will learn all about music and art, while getting their imaginations in gear.

Fancy Nancy Disney+ Let your kid experience the finer things in everyday life with the Queen of Elegance herself — Miss Fancy Nancy.

T.O.T.S Disney+ Pip and Freddy are the delivery birds tasked with delivering baby animals to their families for Tiny Ones Transfer Service. Your kids are sure to gush over the adorable animals and heartwarming stories of growing families.

Bluey Disney+ Sure this show needs no introduction, but Bluey is on Disney+. Follow your favorite blue heeler dog family as they make fun out of their days at home. Who knows, you may end up loving this show more than your kids do.

Little Einsteins Disney+ Let the Little Einsteins help your children grow their minds and embrace their curiosity on Disney+.

Elena of Avalor Disney+ Princess Elena embarks on a journey to defeat the evil sorceress Shuriki who took her parents and kingdom away from her. Years after defeating Shuriki, Elena is set to inherit the throne.

Vampirina The new girl in town is a bit batty Disney+ From Transylvania to Pennsylvania, Vamprina will teach your kids to embrace what make them unique.

Kim Possible Disney+ If there is anyone who can inspire your kids to fight for what is right, it's Kim Possible. Break out your cargo pants and get ready to have "call me, beep me," stuck in your head for another decade.

Lizzie McGuire Disney+ There is no better coming-of-age show than Lizzie McGuire, in my humble opinion. Relive all of the cringe and tween awkwardness with the new generation.

Diary of a Future President After watching this, your kids are likely to have big dreams Disney+ Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl has big dreams — like becoming the president of the United States for one thing. But first, she'll have to make it through middle school. Her can-do attitude is positively contagious.

Girl Meets World Disney+ Catch up with Corey, Topanga, and a new generation of middle schoolers who reap the benefits of Mr. Feeny's timeless wisdom. This show is the perfect combination of nostalgia and modern life lessons that the whole family will love.

Andi Mac Follow the current of emotions with Andi Mac Disney+ Life is a rollercoaster of emotions for 13-year-old Andi Mac. When her sister returns from a trip around the world, she brings home news that will change their family forever. This live-action series is packed with inclusivity and representation that your kids will love.

Tangled: The Series Disney+ These short, 3-minute-long episodes are the perfect way to keep your kids entertained while you handle small tasks around the house. You're welcome!

Big Hero 6: The Series Disney+ Hiro and Baymax are back for more adventures with their friends!

The Lion Guard Disney+ In the Lion King spin-off series, Kion, leader of the Lion Guard, has assembled his team and he's not going to let anything stand in their way.

The Proud Family Disney+ Introduce your kids to Penny Proud and catch up on all the old episodes of The Proud Family.

Amphibia When Anne magically travels to the world of amphibians, she learns no to judge a book — or a friend — by its cover.

Pixar Popcorn Disney+ Catch up with all of your favorite Pixar characters in Pixar Popcorn. These animated shorts feature all of your favorite Pixar characters in brand new storylines.

Fish Hooks Disney+ Three little fish — brothers Milo and Oscar, along with their goldfish friend Bea — spend their days at a school in an aquarium in a pet store. Their hilarious take on adolescence is jam-packed with laughs.

The Rocketeer Disney+ There's no shortage of superhero inspiration on Disney+, not least of which is Kit Secord. When she finds out that she is the next in line to become The Rocketeer, a rocket-pack wearing superhero who can fly, she sets out to master the needed skills.

Duck Tales Disney+ These little ducks are out to learn about Mr. Scrooge's past in Duck Tales. Mr. Scrooge's secrets are coming out when Huey, Dewey, and Louie — along with their friend Webby — go deep diving in his past.

Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers Disney+ If your kid is anything like mine, and completely hooked on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, this speedy series will give you a much needed break from the "Hot Dog Dance."

Well, there you have it. All of the Disney+ content your heart desires. Happy watching!