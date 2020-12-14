You Can Get Free Food From McDonald's Every Day Until Christmas Eve

For the next 10 days, McDonald's will be giving away free food to celebrate the holidays, which have been, shall we say... a bit tough this year. And since everyone loves a free Big Mac or McFlurry, here's everything you need to know.

On Monday, Dec. 14, McDonald's kicked off its promotional meal deal. Each day until Dec. 24, the fast-food giant will honor an iconic holiday character and feature one of its popular menu items for free, which you can get with a $1 purchase made through the app. For instance, on Monday, free double cheese cheeseburgers were offered in honor of the Griswold family from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and the deal wraps up on Christmas Eve with a sweet treat from Santa.

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” McDonald’s chief marketing officer, Morgan Flatley, said in a press release. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, and yes, even Scrooge.”

Check out the full schedule below:

Dec. 15: Free Big Mac (The Abominable Snow Monster)

Dec. 16: Free Egg McMuffin (The Grinch)

Dec. 17: Free McDouble (John McClane)

Dec. 18: Free Medium Fries (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer)

Dec. 19: Free 6-piece Chicken McNugget (Gizmo)

Dec. 20: Free Hotcakes (Buddy The Elf)

Dec. 21: Free Any Sized McCafé Hot or Iced Coffee (Scrooge)

Dec. 22: Free Any Size McFlurry (Frosty The Snowman)

Dec. 23: Free Bakery Sweet- Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin (Frank Constanza)

Dec. 24: Free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies (Santa)

To scoop up one of the free daily deals, all you need to do is download the McDonald's app for free on Apple and Android devices. From there, you can check out the "daily deals" section and add to your order, which needs to be a minimum of $1.

Anyone else suddenly in the mood for McNuggets?