42 Memorial Day Instagram Captions To Glorify Your Feed

After a very long and particularly brutal winter, Memorial Day is finally here. Most states are beginning to lift Covid-19 restrictions, which means that your celebrations might feel a little more normal than they did last year. And that actually makes sense: Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who gave their lives for this country, and it’s also about freedom. The unofficial summer kickoff weekend usually means barbecues, time in the sun, beach days, ice cream, and maybe even some fireworks. Whether you’re doing all of that with a small group of family or some friends, you’ll want to document it on social media. And what’s a good Memorial Day post without a great Memorial Day Instagram caption to go along with it?

After all, you know that you’re going to want to post abut at least some part of your Memorial Day, even if you’re not really doing anything besides relaxing in your backyard. Maybe you want to snap a selfie of yourself finally in the sun, or maybe you want to share photo evidence of you spending time with a few friends. Maybe you want to remember what Memorial Day is really about, and you want to honor those men and women online. Whatever the case, we’ve done the hard work for you and have put together a list of Memorial Day Instagram captions ready to be used.

Patriotic Memorial Day Captions

"May we never forget freedom isn't free." — Unknown

"How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!" — Maya Angelou

"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived." — George S. Patton

"Home of the free, because of the brave." — Unknown

"In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it." — Barack Obama

We don't know them all, but we owe them all.

All gave some. Some gave all.

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” — President Harry S. Truman

"Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Never was so much owed by so many few.” — Winston Churchill

We come not to mourn our dead soldiers, but to praise them.

Funny BBQ Memorial Day Captions

Cheers to the red, white, and brew.

Can't wait to hang with my grill friends.

I like the taste of freedom.

Sun's out, grills out.

Sun’s out, hamburger buns out!

Freedom tastes like charbroil.

I like big buns and I cannot lie.

Burgers and brews for the red, white, and blue.

Where there is a home, there is a barbecue.

Celebrating Memorial Day the only way I know how: grilling up some burgers.

If it involves fireworks, summer nights, barbecues, alcohol, and freedom, count me in.

Beach Memorial Day Captions

Don't worry, beach happy.

I can sea clearly now.

Hot sun, cold beer, the gang’s all here.

Swimming into summer like…

Beach hair, don't care.

Life is better when you’re under the sun.

I’m in a summer state of mind.

The beach is always a good idea.

Happy as a clam.

Happier than a seagull with a French fry.

Song Lyric Memorial Day Captions