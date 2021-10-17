10 Show-Stopping Mermaid Makeup Looks For All Skill Levels

At some point in childhood, most of us wondered what it would be like to be a mermaid, and now as adults, some of us carry a sliver of bitterness around with us over the fact that we never got to find out. While, no, we’ll never know what it’s like to be able to breathe underwater, we can learn some mermaid makeup looks to help us feel a little closer to that dream. Plus, as a consolation prize, we’ll look fabulous.
If you aren’t already aware of the trend, mermaid makeup looks are simply beautiful. While there aren’t any rules (it is art, after all), these looks tend to use aquatic colors like blue, teal, purple, magenta, white, and silver. There are all kinds of different techniques, like using stick-on jewels or making a mask out of dramatic eye makeup, what stands out the most with this trend is the fish scales. If you aren’t in on how to create the scaley look, the mermaid makeup trend may seem intimidating, but once you learn the secret to creating the look (spoiler: its fishnets) then you’re probably going to want to try every mermaid makeup look there is.
According to Pinterest, this trend is really taking off because the platform saw twice the amount of people searching for mermaid makeup looks during the Halloween season this year compared to the same time last year. So, if you’re ready to give it a try, here are some fun looks to help you get inspired.
So, will you be a mermaid covered in jewels and scales, with dramatic eyes, or with a little bit of a dark edge? Whatever mermaid makeup look you choose, just remember to channel your inner Ariel to really feel like a mermaid, too (just don’t get carried away and jump into the water, because your makeup will definitely run).