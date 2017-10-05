14 Easy Halloween Makeup Tutorials For The Laziest Costumes Ever

Some people really go all out for Halloween; others scrape by doing the bare minimum (or even go costumeless – gasp!). If you're a mom, you probably spend the vast majority of your creative energy on your kids, and while that will inevitably lead to some adorable costumes for your little ones, you deserve to enjoy the festivities too. These super easy Halloween makeup tutorials somehow manage to find a middle ground between prepping your costume for weeks on end and neglecting the holiday altogether. Honestly, you could be wearing just about anything, but as long as your makeup is on point, you’ll be good to go for the spookiest day of the year.

I know exactly what you’re going to say: Makeup is time-consuming and creating an entire Halloween costume around t it sounds super complicated. Fear not. I’m not exactly Picasso with a blush brush, and I promise these tutorials are super easy. Like easy enough that you could slap it on and be out the door in 20 minutes. Seriously, with just some makeup that you probably already have at home, possibly a few pieces of clothing from your closet, and maybe some candy corn to fuel you up, these easy makeup tutorials will have you dressed to kill for All Hallows’ Eve.

1 Wednesday Addams Madeyewlook Twice on YouTube Go for a creepy classic with an easy Wednesday Addams look. The best part about this costume is that you probably already have everything you need to nail it. Braid your hair, throw on a black jumper over a white button-down, and you’re good to go.

2 Pop Art Emma Pickles on YouTube This super artsy pop art makeup look has become so popular over the past few years, and I am so here for it. With this easy (yes, seriously, this is totally doable) look, you can be your comic book heroine this Halloween.

3 Black Swan Superdrug on YouTube This will always be one of my favorite Halloween looks. It’s creepy and fierce, but still pretty. It may take a slightly more skilled hand to get it just right, but being bold ballerina for a night is definitely worth the work. Throw on some black leggings and leg warmers and pretend you're on your way to the big performance. Voila.

4 Glamorous Cat ChristiJae on YouTube I’m pretty sure that it’s an unspoken rule that every woman will dress as a cat for at least one Halloween during her life. It’s super easy and just got even fiercer with this Youtuber’s take on it.

5 Mermaid Kate Manihera on YouTube Mermaids are having a moment, and you can easily transform into a modern-day Ariel by following this innovative tutorial that uses fishnets to help you create a fun scalelike texture. If you don't have the time or inclination to get into a full-on mermaid costume, wear your regular clothes and go as Arielle with her land legs.

6 Deer Claudia Sulewski on YouTube Whether you’re inspired by the Disney classic or the flirty Snapchat filter, a sweet doe costume is an easy last-minute look to pull together. You could even make it punny and go as “Oh Deer.”

7 Creepy Jack-O'-Lantern hailie barber on YouTube Pumpkins have become a staple of fall (PSL, anyone?), and you can bring the basicness even into your Halloween festivities by donning all orange and this adorable, yet kinda spooy, jack-o'-lantern makeup.

8 An Optical Illusion Bailey Van Der Veen on YouTube You only need two products for this and people won’t be able to stop looking at your face. Sounds like a win-win to me.

9 Scarecrow Bree Kish on YouTube Few things say “fall” more than scarecrows so why not embrace a staple of the season with this cute makeup look? Added bonus: You could sing “If I Only Had a Brain” anytime you make a questionable choice.

10 Ron Swanson Kiki G. on YouTube Okay, I have to admit this one actually looks a little tricky, but it’s so cool. This makeup artist is so talented, and she has a whole video series of transforming herself into various characters. So if Ron Swanson isn’t your cup of tea, check out her channel for more inspo. If you’re an ambitious Parks and Rec fan though, this one is definitely worth a shot.

11 Dog Snapchat Filter Eyedolize Makeup on YouTube Snapchat filters have come and gone, but there is one that has stood the test of time (if you can count the lifespan of Snapchat filters as a true test): the dog filter. It’s cute, easy, and relevant!