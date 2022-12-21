Sending Christmas cards with your kids adorably smiling and perfectly posed in a field — in matching outfits, no less — is a lovely way to wish the people in your life a Merry Christmas. But let’s face it, we’re not all going to be able to pull that off every year. And the real point of a Christmas greeting is just to make the person you’re sending it know that you’re thinking of them and remembering them on the holiday. So for that purpose, a Merry Christmas wishes text, particularly one that’s a little more creative than just “Merry Christmas [tree emoji]” does that just as well.

And while texting can be seen as a more shallow form of communication than the card or the handwritten letter, the mom group text is a lifeline for many, and a friendly text letting someone know that you miss them or just checking in can really brighten someone’s day.

Whether they celebrate the religious aspect of the holiday, would appreciate a literary or poetic quote about Christmas, if they’re a romantic partner (or perhaps someone you’re hoping to turn into a romantic partner) or a kid who just got their own phone, these texts have you covered to wish them Merry Christmas in a creative way.

Funny Merry Christmas Wishes Texts

Hope you weren’t on Santa’s naughty list! Merry Christmas!

May your smiles and celebrations be big, and your credit card bills be small.

Feeling like I have resting Grinch face this Christmas.

You’re going to totally sleigh Christmas.

May your eggnog contain enough rum to get you through the Christmas season!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Mary Christmas!

“What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.” — Phyllis Diller, The Office

Whoever said “all is calm” has never been to our house on Christmas.

May all you have are nightmares before Christmas this year.

May you get better gifts than the poor person from Twelve Days of Christmas and their house full of birds.

When you get our Christmas card in February, can we just pretend it was supposed to be a Valentine’s card all along?

Merry Christmas! I hope Santa brings you presents – and not sickness – this holiday season!

Christmas: a time for remembering family and trying to guess everyone’s sizes! Have a wonderful Christmas!

I only had “happy birthday” wrapping paper so I wrote “to Jesus” on it. No one’s going to notice, right?

Hope you’re enjoying whichever of the four stages of Santa you’re in: 1) You believe in Santa Claus. 2) You don’t believe in Santa Claus. 3) You are Santa Claus. 4) You look like Santa Claus.

Happy holidays! May you have plenty of coffee to get you through the Christmas season!

Merry Christmas! Hope the kids slept past sunrise this year!

What do reindeer say before they tell you a joke? This one’s gonna sleigh you!

Wishing for a strange bearded guy to visit you at night is weird, but I guess that’s tradition for you. Merry Christmas!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive Christmastime, don’t you?

Quotes For Merry Christmas Wishes Texts

“Christmas will always be, as long as we stand heart-to-heart and hand-in-hand.” — Dr. Seuss

“Christmas is a together-y sort of holiday.” — Winnie-the-Pooh

“Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand!” — Dr. Seuss

“Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.” – Janice Maeditere

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M. Schulz

“Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance – each beautiful, unique, and gone too soon.” – Deborah Whipp

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

"A merry Christmas to everybody! A happy New Year to all the world!" — A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” — Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore

“Christmas is about doing special things to special people. It’s about forgetting ourselves and giving to others.”― Nadine Sadaka Boulos

“Christmas is filled with joy and laughter, but love is the foundation that inspires it all.” ― Wayne Chirisa

“May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.” — Anonymous

“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” — W.T. Ellis

“For it is in giving that we receive.” — Frances of Assisi

“Christmas isn't just a day, it's a frame of mind.” — Miracle on 34th Street

“Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.” — Helen Steiner Rice

“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room.” — Nora Roberts

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” — Bob Hope

“Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth, sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever.” — Richelle Goodrich

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” — Andy Rooney

Sentimental Merry Christmas Wishes Texts

May your spirit be light and your smile bright. Merry Christmas!

A wish for happiness, warmth, and love

Christmas is full of miracles, and you’re proof of that.

Christmas is a great reminder of how much I love our loud and loving family.

Every Christmas is merrier with you.

Wishing three things for you this Christmas: happiness, warmth, and love.

May your Christmas sparkle with joy and laughter.

Wishing you a Christmas of your dreams where you get to sleep a lot and wake up to snow, presents and a big Christmas tree to uplift your soul.

Christmas is here again! May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and an abundance of mercy.

As you celebrate Christmas, make wonderful memories that will linger in your home, make great friendships that will last a lifetime, and may this season be filled with peace and joy.

Amidst the soulful Christmas carols, may this season grant you many uncountable wishes and may your heart be full of contentment.

I wish you a merry Christmas and bright days for all the year through. You are warmly thought of and deeply cherished.

Here is hoping you sparkle and shine during this festive season. May all your dreams and wishes come true, and you feel happiness all year round.

May your home be filled with all the joy during the festive season. May the holiday make every wish and dream come true, and you enjoy a truly Merry Christmas.

Romantic Merry Christmas Wishes Texts

Christmas is a time to spend with the ones you love — that’s why I’m glad to have it with you this Christmas.

Everything grows old, except for You and Santa.

I don’t need any more presents because I’ve got you.

Like Mariah sings, all I want for Christmas is you.

Hope to have lots of mistletoe whenever you’re around.

You’re all the Christmas magic I need.

You’re the best Christmas present I could get!

You don’t need mistletoe to give me a kiss any time you want.

You’re the most wonderful part of the most wonderful time of the year.

All my presents are wrapped with love this year.

I’ll be waiting for you under the mistletoe.

Merry Christmas to the sweetest person in the world. You shine brighter than the stars during the entire year, and here is hoping you receive the love back during the holiday.

Santa asked what I wanted this Christmas, and I showed him a picture of you.

You’re on my list, and I’m checking you out twice.

Baby, it’s cold outside… want to go somewhere and snuggle?

Nothing is merry and bright without you.

You make every day feel like Christmas, just by being mine.

The Grinch might have stolen Christmas, but you stole my heart.

Knowing I’m yours makes me light up like a Christmas tree.

My Christmas wish is spending time with you.

Religious Merry Christmas Wishes Texts

May this holy season be full of true miracles.

God bless us, every one.

I wish that God’s blessings shower you and your loved ones with eternal happiness and moments of joy

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” — Romans 15:13

“The spirit of Christmas exists in harmonious carols like those sung by angels on the day of Christ’s birth.”

“On Christmas Eve, a child will be born for us, a child who will give us love — that's what an angel said; and suddenly out of the darkness comes a light.”

“Glory to God in the highest, and peace and goodwill to men on Earth.” — Luke 2:14

“Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” — Luke 2:11

May your homes be filled with peace, your lives with hope, and your hearts with faith! Merry Christmas to all.

Merry Christmas! I hope that God’s blessings shower upon you throughout this holy season and make all your prayers come true.

May Christ bless us with love, grace, and joy! Merry Christmas.

I hope you get endless reasons to smile and rejoice in the upcoming year! Have a blessed Christmas.

Merry Christmas to my loved ones! May God replace all your troubles with peace and prosperity.

May you get blessed by the holy light of Christ and keep remembering him throughout your finest and darkest days.

May Jesus renew your strength and luck for the upcoming year and bless you with countless blessings.

May our dear Lord bless you with peace, favor, and happiness in your life.

Wish you the loveliest Christmas, my dearest. My prayer to God is that he keeps us united forever.

May all of God’s blessings be yours this Christmas.

“Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.” — Pope Francis

“It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you… yes, it is Christmas every time you smile at your brother and offer him your hand.” — Mother Teresa

Joy and peace to you and your family through the year. Here is hoping you have a season full of blessings from heaven above.

Merry Christmas Wishes Texts For Children

Merry Christmas to the coolest kid I know!

If Santa is checking his list twice, you should get twice the gifts because you’re twice as nice

I hope you aren't too cool for a Christmas card from someone who really loves you!

It's beginning to look a lot like it's time to open some presents.

You are on my nice list this year!

I'm happy to be able to celebrate Christmas with one of my favorite kids in the whole world.

Whatever text you choose, the person you text will be grateful that you thought of them during the busy holiday season.