I Feel God With This Talking Michael Scott Hallmark Keepsake Ornament

It’s never too early to start planning your holiday decor, especially when you can stock up on amazing ornaments that feature your favorite TV characters. Fans of The Office will want to buy this talking Michael Scott Hallmark Keepsake ornament ornament as ASAP as possible. I can almost guarantee that it will fly off store shelves faster than Michael can hit Meredith with his car.

Best known for his hilariously blunt and offbeat wit and wisdom, actor Steve Carell launched the fictional character of Michael Scott, Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s fearless regional manager, straight into the hearts and homes of fans who still laud his performance — even a full decade after leaving the show. Thanks to the show’s presence on streaming services like Netflix and now on Peacock, Michael Scott’s iconic one-liners have become a mainstay of pop culture.

And now, you can hang a miniature Michael G. Scott right on your Christmas tree. Honestly, you’re going to be afraid of how much you love this ornament.

The ornament is set to be released on Oct. 16 and will retail for about $20. He’s not superstitious, but he is a little “stitious,” so for good measure, this ornament depicts Michael Scott in his best suit, holding his World’s Best Boss mug, standing atop a platform that boasts the Dunder Mifflin logo.

He may not buy you a $400 iPod for Christmas, but if you’re working from home, you can have the self-proclaimed world’s best boss right in your living room. He’ll absolutely cheer you on with his witty quips. (Unless you’re Toby.) With just the press of a button, you can hear classic lines like “That’s what she said” and “It’s about to get all stupid up in here” straight from this battery-operated ornament any time.

Honestly, I really hope the ornament also says “Hi, I’m Date Mike. It’s nice to meet me.” But I would imagine Hallmark is saving that one for a special edition Date Mike ornament — only time will tell.

Maybe one day Hallmark will make a matching ornament to commemorate the founding (and subsequent dismantling) of the Michael Scott Paper Company, or perhaps Prison Mike with his purple bandana. They may even eventually publish Somehow, I Manage... though this is pure speculation of my wildest dreams coming true.

For now, this hilariously on-point Hallmark keepsake ornament is the best thing since Santa Bond showed up and requested his eggnog shaken, not stirred. The only thing that could make this day better is ice cream.