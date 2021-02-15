Motherhood
The former first lady has spoken beautifully about being a mom over the years.
You feel a little melancholy that they will never be the little ones that sit on your lap and listen to your every word and look at you adoringly. Those days are over.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control... As mothers, we just don't want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans.