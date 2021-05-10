Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Her reason? You can’t hang out with her or former President Barack Obama without one. In an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, the former first lady revealed how her family is approaching in-person get-togethers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine,” Michelle told King when asked what the COVID rules for visiting the Obamas were in an interview that aired Monday. “Get all of it. Finish it up and then we can talk.”

The Obamas were vaccinated against the virus in March, according to an update Michelle previously shared on Instagram. While sharing vaccine selfie, the former first lady encouraged others to get a COVID-19 vaccine when eligible, noting she and Obama were “glad” they had done so. She characterized the vaccines as “our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss.”

“Getting vaccinated will save — and that life could be yours,” she continued in her Instagram caption.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34% of the country’s total population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Monday, while speaking to King, Michelle once again encouraged the remaining percentage of folks to get vaccinated. What’s more, she suggested the country might be closer to the figurative light at the end of the tunnel if more people would get vaccinated.

“I urge everybody out there within the sound of our voices, please, please get the vaccine,” she said. “It's time.”

When King mentioned the many people reported to be afraid or opposed to the COVID-19 vaccines, Michelle emphasizes the research and science behind the vaccines.

"All I can say is that I have tried to live a life where I don't lie to people," Michelle said. "And the science behind a vaccine is the same science that's behind aspirin and insulin."

The former first lady revealed last fall that, like many families, the Obamas had gotten tired of being cooped up inside with each other for days on end. Although the family was initially excited to get some unexpected quality time together, Michelle admitted she and Obama were getting a bit sick of daughters Sasha and Malia, who were definitely sick of them, as the pandemic wore on.

“I think our kids got a little sick of us,” Michelle told Conan O'Brien back in September. “Which was fine, ‘cause we were pretty much sick of them.”

Thankfully, with more and more people getting vaccinated against the virus, the Obamas don’t have to hang out with just themselves anymore.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.