Taking a picture of your baby for each of their “month” birthdays (or, let’s face it, a few days after, when you remember) is such an easy way to document and share the amazing changes that happen during the first year of your baby’s life. While the days may all blur together during your baby’s first year, it’s unbelievable to look back at pictures of your tiny one month old on their first birthday and see how much they’ve changed. If your pair those twelve pictures with some quick notes about what they like/don’t like/and newly started doing that month, you’ll thank yourself later when your little one asks questions about when they got their first teeth, took their first steps, or did any of the other baby milestones than you felt certain you’d never forget. With a newborn at home, though, you’re probably too tired to come up with captions yourself, so we’ve done the legwork for you. Here are monthly baby photo Instagram captions, for all your photo-sharing needs.

Shutterstock

Instagram captions for your 1 month old

The first month is an exhausting blur, yes, but it’s also such a sweet time. Caption your (probably snoozing) one month old with one of these sweet sentences:

"Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart." —Winnie the Pooh

A one-derful first month!

“The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts.”

One month of loving you.

"I hope you never lose your sense of wonder." —Lee Ann Womack, "I Hope You Dance"

Instagram captions for your 2 month old

If you’re lucky, your little one might have cracked a smile between months one and two —though they’re unlikely to do it for the camera. You could try these Instagram captions for your new two-month old:

Terrible two’s (months)

“Though she be but little, she is fierce!” -A Midsummer Night’s Dream

“A day where you witness at least one baby's smile is always a day well spent.” – Unknown.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Instagram captions for your 3 month old

Your baby may have let out a laugh this month, or probably will soon. They also might have mastered the very tricky task of rolling. You can celebrate these monumental changes with some of these captions:

A baby’s laugh is the most beautiful sound in the world.

Rolling along!

Your laugh is like an angel’s voice.

It’s hard to be three [months], take it from me.

We’ve had a strong first quarter!

Instagram captions for your 4 month old

Four month olds may go from being kind of a sleepy lump to having a real personality — and it’s so fun when those early flashes show you the person they’ll turn into. If they haven’t already, this is often when your baby will laugh on purpose. You can also try these captions, which range from silly to sweet:

4 months of smiles, 4 months of laughs and endless amounts of love.

I love waking up to this smile 😍 Even if, most mornings, it's around 4am.

I can put my whole fist in my mouth—wanna see?

“People who say they sleep like a baby probably never had a baby.”

I’m 1/3 of a year old today!

Instagram captions for your 5 month old

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

Some five month olds might be sitting up, which gives them a whole new view of the world. They’re probably super curious, but aren’t quite mobile enough to get into everything yet. You could caption your five month cutie with one of these:

Sitting up and ready to take on the world!

We think this one’s a keeper!

You are 5 months old, you are chubby & delicious, strong & curious, and pretty perfect.

She’s awake and alive, it’s month number five!

Instagram captions for your 6 month old

Whether you plan to always celebrate half birthdays or not, this is a big one. You can go all out with the half crown for your six month old, or just treat it like any other month — your baby isn’t going to know the difference. But be sure to pat yourself on the back for making it halfway through the first year.

Half a year old!

Wearing our food, not really eating it (if you have a picture of a food-covered baby)

Half a year since this little creature entered the world!

Halfway to one for our fashion-forward, always dapper little one.

Instagram captions for your 7 month old

7 month olds might be into solid food, some might be starting to crawl, and others might be happy to stay seated. Here are a few captions for this milestone shot:

Lucky number seven!

Seven colors of the rainbow, seven days of the week, seven months of loving you!

Seven months of mostly heaven with this little one!

I could open a bakery with all these rolls!

Instagram captions for your 8 month old

Most babies will have at least one tooth if they’re following average teething patterns by 8 months (though my own kid didn’t get one until nearly a year — there’s no cause for alarm if your little one is still sporting a gummy smile.) Your baby also might be pulling themselves up on all your furniture, and starting to figure out what their feet are for. Here’s some caption ideas for those special milestones:

Eight is great!

It’s time for teeth!

Somebody’s cruisin’ along!

Happy 8 months of happiness!

Instagram captions for your 9 month old

Roberto Westbrook/Tetra images/Getty Images

The writer Nicole Cliffe referred to 9 months as “peak cute” — and if you have a nine month old, you’ll probably know what she means. You can celebrate your peak-cute baby with these captions:

I’m three-quarters of a year old!

9 months old and looking fine!

I’ve been on the outside as long as I was in!

Lots to say, but we don’t understand it yet!

Instagram captions for your 10 month old

If you have an early walker, you might have already seen some steps at this early stage. But, regardless, your 10 month old is probably into everything. Whether they’re walking or crawling, and you suddenly know what you did all that baby proofing for.

I’m in month double-digits!

Someone’s on the move!

How these past 10 months have flown by!

5/6ths of my way to a year!

Instagram captions for your eleven month old

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images

11 months might be the last time you celebrate a month milestone, so you’ll have to go all out for this one. Some cute caption ideas to celebrate your almost-year-old baby.

Fall down 7 times, get up 8 (is your motto for learning to walk)!

Up to six teeth, down to two naps, and up to eleven months today!

Can’t believe you’re just a month away from one!

First steps this month — congrats to our new walker!

Instagram captions for your one year old

You’ve come full circle — back to puns on the number one, but now it’s a year, rather than a month. It probably felt impossibly far away when you had a newborn in your arms, but you have a 1 year old. You did it. You survived a whole year of parenthood, and you can celebrate with some of these cute captions:

One full trip around the sun!

Oh, the places you’ll go!

A one-derful year!

"One year down, and many, many, many more to go."

While you’re snapping all these shots of your little one, be sure you get some pictures of yourself. You deserve to celebrate making it through the wild and wonderful first year.