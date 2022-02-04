Pregnancy is a journey... a very, very long journey. As exhausting as it might be, it’s also an incredibly special time in your life, and no one can blame you for wanting to capture all of the extra moments and pregnancy milestones in photos. Sharing them on your social media account with friends and family can make them feel even more exciting. There are so many photo options out there, and to make them even better, you’ll need some great pregnancy milestone Instagram captions to use. From the first time you post your bump to the day you are officially 100% over being pregnant, we’ve got some ideas.

You might not share bump update photos every week, but you’ll probably want to share some of the bigger moments, like the first time you feel those little fluttery kicks in your stomach or the moment you realize you’ve finally endured the last of the first trimester. From there, you’ll move on to sharing sweet photos from your baby shower and maybe even some professional shots from your maternity shoot. As you progress through your third trimester and things get a little more uncomfortable, you might want to share photos from the moment you started to feel like your pregnancy has lasted years instead of months. And if you meet your due date and your little one isn’t here yet? That deserves a photo, too.

Check out the Instagram caption ideas below and get ready for the heart emoji comments to roll in.

First Bump Picture Instagram Captions

Oh my God, Becky, look at this bump.

You can stop asking when we’re going to have a baby now…

I like big bumps and I cannot lie.

Say hello to my little friend.

The bump made me eat it.

My bump, my bump, my lovely baby bump.

When people congratulate me, I like to say, “For what?” and watch them freak out.

Partial eclipse of my toes.

Might be baby bump. Might be burrito.

It’s poppin’!

Second Trimester Instagram Captions

It’s all fun and games, until your jeans don’t fit.

20 weeks. Half baked!

My current fashion style: things that still fit me.

Stretchy pants or no pants, that is the question.

Growing a baby makes me feel like a superhero. A really tired, weak superhero who wants to eat all the time and isn’t allowed to lift heavy objects.

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22... weeks pregnant.

She believed she could. But she was really tired, so she didn’t.

These sweatpants are all that fit me right now.

Prangray: Pregnant + hungry

Growing this baby is exhausting.

First Kick Instagram Captions

Strangest yet best feeling I’ve ever had.

Wishing I could sleep, but someone is using my stomach for their own personal bounce house!

Love this bump and all those wiggles.

There is no better feeling than the movement of life inside you

Kick me baby one more time.

You’re kickin’ me, smalls!

Every time I feel her kick, I’m reminded there is a miracle growing in my body.

It’s official: feeling your baby kick is the best part of pregnancy.

It’s the small moments that make life big.

Life is tough enough without having someone kick you from the inside.

Shutterstock

Maternity Shoot Instagram Captions

Being pregnant means every day is another day closer to meeting the love of my life.

"Before you were conceived, I wanted you. Before you were born, I loved you. Before you were here an hour, I would die for you. This is the miracle of mother's love." — Maureen Hawkins

Family is the greatest blessing.

The more, the merrier!

I’m so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you!

We love big bumps and we cannot lie!

A baby fills a place in your heart you didn’t even know was empty.

We’re going to be three peas in a pod.

Let us make pregnancy an occasion when we appreciate our female bodies.

"To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman, and distressingly inhabited." — Anne Christian Buchanan

Third Trimester Instagram Captions

I was told there would be glowing.

To pee or not to pee. That is never the question. Pee.

I miss my toes.

Third trimester! OK, now how am I getting up?

I love you with all of my belly. I’d say my heart, but my belly is much bigger.

Trimesters of pregnancy: 1. Sick and tired. 2. Aww, baby kicks. 3. Get this baby out.

You take my breath away. Because your feet are in my ribs.

Hello third trimester. Goodbye toes.

The third trimester is all about trying to get comfortable enough to sleep, then realizing you need to pee.

Bun almost done!

Baby Shower Instagram Captions

There is no doubt this baby will want for nothing.

Showered with love is an understatement. Feeling unbelievably loved and supported in this journey.

About to birth the most spoiled baby in the universe

Her closet is going to be better stacked than mine.

Don't know what all of this stuff is used for, but I'm so glad that all of these wonderful women are here to teach me.

Cheers to the baby years!

The incredible attention to detail is making me cry... also that could be the hormones.

Food eaten, check. Gifts opened, check. Games played, check. Just missing the baby.

From there to here from here to there, baby things are everywhere!

Baby showers bring lots of flowers.

Shutterstock

“I Can’t Believe I’m Still Pregnant” Instagram Captions

In the words of Leslie Knope, “Everything hurts and I’m dying.”

Months have an average of 30 days, except the 9th month of pregnancy, which has about 1,000 days.

Waiting for this baby is like picking up someone from the airport, but you don’t know who they are or what time their flight comes in.

Everybody leave me alone. I’ve had a busy day being pregnant and I have to do it again tomorrow.

Ask me the gender and due date one more time.

Current stage of pregnancy: rolling over counts as daily exercise.

I’m at the point in pregnancy where if something falls on the floor, it’s dead to me.

I remember being able to get up without making sound effects. Good times.

I wonder if wine misses me, too.

Pregnancy is the happiest reason for feeling like crap.

Your Due Date Instagram Captions