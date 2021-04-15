These 17 Mother's Day Gifts Are Especially Meaningful For Single Moms

In theory, Mother’s Day is the one day of the year when you should be showered with love, attention, and hopefully a thoughtful token of appreciation from your partner. But if you’re pulling the weight of both parents every day as a solo parent, you definitely deserve to get something extra special. So what do single moms want for Mother’s Day? Well, whether you’re purchasing a present for yourself (because darn it, you deserve it), or are looking to get a gift for a mother who does it all, these Mother’s Day gifts are great for single moms who are both mom and dad.

The gifts in this guide range from practical to pretty, functional to fun. They’re meant to take some of the load off of the everyday grind that all parents have to deal with, but especially so for single moms who bear a particular kind of burden. And while they don’t replace all the heavy lifting that an extra pair of hands can provide, they can help make life a little easier and more manageable. Mostly, they are meant to provide a little relief, a lot of joy, and some inspiration and kudos for moms who truly make it all happen for their families on a daily basis — and all on their own.

A Cool Cuff Joycuff Inspirational Bracelets Amazon $14.97 When you need a little inspiration to start your day, simply put this cuff around your wrist and you'll feel like Wonder Woman. The personalized bracelet from Joycuff is made from metal and can be personalized with any message. It's adjustable and can fit most wrist sizes, and woot, has free shipping.

Thank You Notes For Friends And Family Best Thanks Individual Thank You Cards Minted $6.98 If you need to thank your neighbor for grabbing your kids off the bus, or a teacher for spending extra Zoom time to help your kiddo master fractions, these thank you cards from Minted will beautifully show your appreciation. They're printed on thick card stock and have a blank inside so you can express your thanks.

A Book To Inspire You Untamed - Glennon Doyle Amazon $15.50 After the kids are in bed, snuggle under the covers and get wild with Untamed. Written by Glennon Doyle, this book is a testament to the power and the strength of the female spirit. It takes the readers on a wild ride of love, laughter, coming out, and owning your own authenticity.

A Robe To Snuggle In Teddy Bear Robe Pottery Barn Available in sizes S - XL $30.99 $79 Lazy Sunday mornings call for complete comfort. Skip the bra and wrap yourself up in this Pottery barn robe, which is as pretty as it is plush. It's made from 100% polyester and is machine washable, too.

A Soothing Soak Bath Bomb Spa Gift Set of 12 Etsy $21 Looking to relieve a little stress? Then it's bath bombs to the rescue. And these from Etsy seller LauraBotanicals are almost too beautiful to use. For $21, you get 12 bath bombs that are made with cocoa butter, essential oils, and then sprinkled with sea salts, glitter, dried botanicals, or seeds.

A Quick Cup Of Coffee Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Target $89.99 The Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will make your mornings — literally. It brews any cup size from 6-12 oz., and only requires fresh water to have your coffee ready in mere minutes. And since it's only 5 inches wide, it won't take up too much space on your countertop.

A Total Tool Kit 6-Piece Apprentice Tool Set Home Depot $99.97 Every gal needs a pair of pliers, and in this Tool Set from The Home Depot, you'll be empowered to fix any issue in your home. You'll get three pairs of pliers, a wire stripper, and two screwdrivers, which can help you with any potential home improvement project.

At Home Mani & Pedi Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Kit Sephora $20 Sometimes, you just can't get to the salon. When your nails need some love, you can care for them at home with the Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Kit from Sephora. Included in the kit are a cuticle nipper, angled nail clipper, nail and toenail clipper, cuticle trimmer, and a double-ended cuticle trimmer/pusher — in short, everything you need to prep your nails for polish.

A Bag That Fits EVERYTHING Michael Kors Jet Set Large Crossgrain Leather Tote Macy's $198 Moms carry around a lot of crap. So let her do it in style with this pretty Jet Set Large Crossgrain Leather Tote from the Michael Kors Collection. It's made from textured leather and has two side slip pockets on the outside, along with an interior zip pocket and four additional ones to store all your s***. Best part: it wipes clean when your kid inevitably spills something on it.

Free Babysitting Babysitting Gift Cards UrbanSitter $5 Give the single momma in your life what she really wants: some time away from her kids. You can purchase a gift card from Urbansitter in any increment from $5 to $2000. The gift card is sent via email, where the recipient can use it for sitter payments. She'll appreciate the thought — and a break from being a mom, even for just a few hours.

A Totally Awesome T-Shirt Tough As A Mother T-Shirt Amazon Available in sizes S - XXL $19.99 Fashion becomes fierce with this Tough As A Mother shirt from Amazon. It's made from 100% cotton and has been pre-laundered to allow for shrinkage. Since the shirt runs a little large in women's sizes, it's recommended to size down one size for the best fit.

A Cool Keychain Single Mom Gifts Single Mother Keychain Amazon $7.99 You'll never forget where you put your keys with this fun (and fab) keychain. It reads: "Any woman can be a Mom, but it takes a BAD ASS Mom to be a Dad, too!" Made from stainless steel, it's hand polished on both sides, and won't rust. You'll feel like you're ready to take on the world the second you step outside your front door.

A Coffee Mug That Says It All Single Mom Mug Etsy $14.24 Sure, being a single mom isn't easy, but that's when coffee can come to the rescue. And when you read the mantra on this Single Mom Mug from Etsy seller TheApparelPlaza, you'll feel motivated to makeover your morning — and be ready to get all those extra cuddles from your little cutie.

A Candle To Keep You Calm Reign Pillar Candle Etsy $8 At the end of an overwhelming day, usher in some calm with this candle. Sold by Etsy seller SkiinTones, the pillar candle is made from 100% soy wax and smells like vanilla spice when burned. It's a nude brown color that fades into a pretty nude pink color when lit.

A Funny Scent Diffuser To Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh DIffuse It! Malicious Women Candle Co. $29 If you've got a house with kids in it, you've got a house with smells in it. The best thing about these scent diffusers isn't just the pleasant aromas ("Rebel Rose" "Vanilla Cupcake") but the hilarious labels (choose from "Diffuse the Chaos," "Diffuse the Anxiety," and "Diffuse the Bullsh*t," for example).

A Journal To Keep Track Of Custody All Of It Custody Binder Etsy $10 If you're going through a custody battle, it can be hard to keep track of all those court dates and visitations. The All Of It Custody Binder can ensure that you never miss an appointment, and that everything stays neatly organized. The planner offers ways to stay on top of things like missed visitation, child expense reimbursements, and important contact information.

Soft PJs To Sleep In Cotton Short PJ Set Victoria's Secret Available in sizes XS- XXL $32.70 $54.50 Give yourself the gift of a good night's sleep with the Cotton Short PJ Set from Victoria's Secret. The short sleeve button front top falls slightly below the waist, and the shorts have a drawstring waist so you can adjust the comfort level. It has a menswear-style design so it has an easy breezy fit.

If anyone deserves something decadent on Mother’s Day, it’s single moms. So make sure that you reward yourself (or someone you love) with a present to remind yourself of the sacrifices that single mommas make, and to appreciate all that you do to parent on your own terms.