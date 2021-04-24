Your Mother's Day 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Memorable Day

Mother’s Day, the one day of the year dedicated entirely to you, is right around the corner. And while that might mean receiving handmade cards covered in crayon stick figures and awkwardly drawn hearts from your kiddos, it also means that you’ve survived another year (and ugh, a truly tough one at that) of being a mom. So no one would blame you for wanting to know your Mother’s Day 2021 horoscope to find out if your day will be filled with flowers — or fighting kids.

After all, wouldn’t it be nice to have an astrological advantage in knowing how the day will go? Will you get to sleep late… or will you be cleaning up dog puke off the rug again? While the date changes slightly from year to year, for 2021, Mother’s Day falls on May 9. Not only is it a time for getting gifts (or if you’re really lucky, some time off from kids entirely), it’s truly a moment to mark all that you’ve accomplished as a momma, too. “Mother’s Day is a great time to reflect and show appreciation for the divine feminine within your life,” Ellen Bowles and Imani Quinn, astrologers known as The Woke Mystix and authors of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life tell Romper. “Mothers, aunts, stepmothers and grandmothers are all beautiful representations of what it means to nurture with unconditional love.”

So what will Mother’s Day be like for you? Here, you’ll see what’s in store for each sign, along with some guidance on how you should spend the day. That way, you’ll have the most amazing Mother’s Day that has been totally written in the stars.

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’ve been cooped up in the house for far too long due to the pandemic, and frankly, this doesn’t suit your energy, Aries. So for Mother’s Day, put on some pants (and yep, leggings are fine), and head outside, The Woke Mystix recommend. “This fire baby loves to spend time outdoors, especially as it pertains to taking care of the body,” they say. “Giving them the opportunity to be adventurous is the best gift given for this sign.” You might want to take a scenic hike with your kids, or play an outdoor sport, like ziplining or a springtime game of soccer.

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Taurus (April 19-May 20)

You’re a sensual sign if ever there were one, Taurus. That’s why Mother’s Day should be all about catering to your earthly needs, Stephanie Gailing, MS, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care tells Romper. “Honor your desire to dress up and look your very best today,” says Gailing. “Remember though you’re doing so for yourself, not for your kids; after all, they will love you just as you are.” Once you’re all dolled up, it’s time to pile on the pampering, The Woke Mystix recommend. “Taurus deserves to be doted on with tender love and care.” You can order from a fine restaurant (no drive-thru for you today, Taurus), and enjoy a decadent meal that you can (hopefully) eat in peace… for once.

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Gemini (May 20-June 20)

Big plans for Mother’s Day, Gemini? Well, be sure that they align with your needs, advises Gailing. “Regardless of what everyone else has planned for the day, don’t forget to also schedule in a bit of ‘me time,’” advises Gailing. “This time for renewal will be among the gifts that this day can bring.” And if you do decide to do something, make sure that it appeals to your natural sense of curiosity and stimulates you intellectually. “You can go to a local exhibit or museum,” the Woke Mystix suggests. “Air signs need constant engagement in order to stay in harmony.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Cancer (June 20-July 22)

Conversation with your kiddos is very important to you, Cancer. And as such, you might make breakfast or brunch the moment to have those deep-dive conversations your family might not have time for during the busy week. “You may find that conversations arise that have you realizing how valuable community is to you and your family,” says Gailing. “Talking to your kids about ways to make the world a better place may have lots of value for them and you.” And of course, all the hugs you’ll get on your special day will make it even more meaningful — especially if you’re served a homemade meal by your favorite little people.

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Leo (July 22-August 22)

Leo, you’re not a proud momma lion for nothing. So there’s nothing wrong with applauding all of your accomplishments this past year, both professionally and also your ability to pull off parenting during a pandemic — no easy feat. “Today is the day to bask in the recognition of being their mom and how you’re helping to support the ways that they want to show up in the world around them,” says Gailing. Of course, a delish meal that you don’t have to prepare would be lovely for you, too, Leo. “Treat yourself to an indulgent meal, and hopefully you’ll get a gift that makes you feel like royalty,” says The Woke Mystix. And if you decide to don a tiara as you go about your day, so be it.

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Virgo (August 22-September 22)

Even though you love a list, today’s not the day to try to tackle all of your to-do’s. In fact, you might actually want to start assigning a task or two to your kids to lighten your load, The Woke Mystix advise. “Have your family pitch in with cleaning the house or relieving you of some of your duties so you can relax,” they say. “It will give you permission to relax and allow your day to be a little lighter.”

So, what will you do with all that free time, Virgo? It might be time for big thoughts, Gailing says. “You may find yourself feeling exceptionally philosophical today, inspired to understand the bigger picture and the why behind people’s feelings and actions,” she says. “Honor your desire to connect to the larger world by having your Mother’s Day meal feature foods from other cultures.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Libra (September 22-October 22)

Sure, you love a lightning-fast pace, but on Mother’s Day, give yourself permission to slow down, Libra, and enjoy the finer things in life. “Beauty and luxury are the way to a Libra’s heart,” say The Woke Mystix. “Splurge on a mani/pedi, and buy your favorite flowers.” After that, though, you might find that you want to skip the superficial and submerge yourself in the inspirational, says Gailing. “Have experiences and/or conversations that are more meaningful than usual,” she advises. “Treasure the small moments of the day, the ones in which you can revel in the intimate bonds that you’ve created with your children, family, and friends.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Scorpio (October 22-November 21)

Rest and respite are on the menu for Mother’s Day, and you should spend lots of time racking up the R&R. Even if you have a jam-packed day, listen to your body (and soul) to see what really suits you. “Give yourself time and space to rest and recharge,” says the Woke Mystix. But when you’re ready to resurface, make sure that you have quality time with your kids. “Make it intimate and personal to share meaningful space with the ones you love the most.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Sagittarius (November 21-December 21)

Channeling your inner DIY influencer is definitely the best way for Capricorn to spend their Mother’s Day. “Doing a DIY home activity may feel especially fun today,” says Gailing. “Also, consider cooking or baking together; co-crafting a meal — whether for yourselves or others — may feel really inspiring.”

And once that baked feta pasta has been devoured, it’s time to slip on some sneaks and head outside with the family. “Make it fun and change the scenery,” says The Woke Mystix. “Since they are inspired by new environments, travelling — even a staycation — will feed the Sagittarius wanderlust.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Capricorn (December 21-January 20)

Capricorns might not love the limelight, but all that should change on Mother’s Day. Sea-goats need to soak up all the attention showered on them, advises Gailing. “While it may not necessarily be your nature, let yourself take center stage today,” she says. “Let those you love shower you with complements and adoration.” But being the focus of everyone’s attention can get exhausting after a while, and that’s when you need to make the most of the day. “Capricorn loves having a purpose,” the Woke Mystix say. “Take them to paint pottery or sip and paint, so that you can spend time and walk away with a beautiful piece of work to show for it.” Every time you see that thumbprint vase you crafted with your kiddos, you’ll look back on it and smile.

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Aquarius (January 20-February 19)

Of course, you know that you mean a lot to your family, but Mother’s Day will let you see just how invaluable you are to them. “You may get an extra special glimpse today of just how important your family —whether biological or chosen — is to you,” explains Gailing. “Don’t be surprised if you see something of your parents or relatives shining through in your children.”

Mother’s Day Horoscope For Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Spending the day with the fam is a top priority for Pisces. Whether it’s a walk around your neighborhood, or a quick trip to score some ice cream, you know that it’s the small moments that matter. But you also might want to go beyond your normal boundaries and try something new, according to The Woke Mystix. “You can travel to other realms by going to a sound bath or trying out meditation as a way to nurture your natural curiosity for the unknown,” they say. By connecting with yourself, you definitely won’t feel like a fish out of water, you little fishie, you.

And there you have it. Your astrological assessment for how Mother’s Day will go for each sign. But no matter if you’re a Scorpio or a Sagittarius, a Libra to a Leo, you’re bound to have an amazing day full of connection, introspection, and a lot of love.