My favorite thing about Mother’s Day these days is scrolling through social media and seeing photos of people’s mothers. It’s fun to see how similar my friends and their moms look, but my personal favorite is seeing photos of my friends as young children with their moms. These blast-from-the-past photos are fantastic, but truly, a caption can make or break a photo — especially on Instagram. So if you’re looking for inspo, I’m sure one of these Mother’s Day Instagram captions will do the trick.

Whether you’re a mom-to-be, a pet mom, a human mom, honoring your spouse, or showing love to your own mother, there’s a quote for that. From sentimental to downright hilarious, make your mom (and your followers smile) with these Mother’s Day captions.

Mother’s Day Instagram Captions From A Spouse

“To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world.” — Unknown

“You are far more precious than jewels.” — Proverbs

We’ve created this amazing life together. It’s filled with a wonderful love that has made us who we are and has made our family what it is today. I’m so grateful to you for that! Happy Mother’s Day!

Your friendship, your commitment to our family, and your love define my life. Life is wonderful because of you! Happy Mother’s Day to my wife!

“There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, heart, and mind of your child, you are a super mom.” — Stephanie Precourt

The love and compassion you’ve always carried in your heart makes you a wonderful mother and a beloved friend.

You are one fabulous wife. You are a brilliant mother. You are a phenomenal woman. All that you do makes my life more wonderful than you may ever know. Happy Mother’s Day to you!

Mother’s Day Instagram Captions For Your Own Mom

“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

“I have so much of you in my heart.” —John Keats

Mothers are like buttons. They hold everything together.

“A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” — Tenneva Jordan

“To a child’s ear, ‘mother’ is magic in any language.” — Arlene Benedict

The older I grow, the more I realize that my mother is the best “best friend” that I ever had.

“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.” — Irish Proverb

“My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it.” — Mark Twain

Mother’s Day Instagram Captions For Grandma

“As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine life without her.” — Kristin Hannah

It’s such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother — that’s why the world calls her grandmother.

A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.

“If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.” — Italian Proverb

Everything I am, you helped me to be.

Sentimental Mother’s Day Instagram Captions

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” — Leroy Brownlow

“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” — Jodi Picoult

A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.

“We are born of love; love is our mother.” — Rumi

“A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” — Debasish Mridha

“If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder

Funny Mother’s Day Instagram Captions