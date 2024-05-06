What are your Mother’s Day plans this year? Hosting or heading out to brunch with your mom friends? Making breakfast at home with the fam before opening a few gifts? In a perfect world, you have a spa appointment for a facial and a massage and whatever other luxe treatments your heart desires. If you want to feel all pretty and put together for the day, here are some super cute Mother’s Day nail inspo photos to take with you to your manicure appointment.
Mother’s Day nails could go in a lot of different directions. You might ask your nail artist to paint your child’s name or first initial on your nails, or maybe you opt for a polish that’s your child’s favorite color. Maybe this year you go all in and surprise your little one with a full set inspired by their favorite book or movie character. Or, you could lean into the fact that it’s springtime and do fun floral nails in a pastel or bright, joyful color palette. Whatever you choose, just make sure it makes you feel good — it’s Mother’s Day, for crying out loud. Which, by the way, means you should also get the ultra deluxe pedicure with the hot stones while you’re at the salon.
Whichever tips you pick, they’ll look so cute during your Mother’s Day celebrations this year.