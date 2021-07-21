If your family enjoys a quick and sweet treat for breakfast, you’ll want to take note of new voluntary recall on muffins sold at several stores nationwide. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that a total of 26 muffin products manufactured by Give and Go Prepared Foods have been pulled from stores due to possible listeria contamination.

The recalled muffins were sold at retailers including Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Stop n Shop, among others. While it’s not exactly clear what or how many states these products were sold in, if you have muffins from any of the brands mentioned in the recall, you might want to take note. Certain products by the following brands of muffins are mentioned in this voluntary recall: Uncle Wally’s, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value, and Marketside.

You can find the entire list of products that have been voluntarily recalled on Give & Go Prepared Foods’ website.

The recalled muffins may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that is widespread in the environment, particularly in food and soil, according to the FDA. This bacteria can grow and multiply at low temperatures and put people at risk for getting Listeriosis, a harmful infection particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems.

“We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program,” Give & Go Prepared Foods said in a statement. “To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”

If you have any of these products, the FDA is advising customers to not to consume them and throw them away immediately. If you have any more questions about the muffins, you should make note of the lot code of the products, found on the label, and provide it if you contact Give & Go Prepared Foods.

You can contact Give & Go Prepared Foods directly at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the voluntary recall. Consumer Relations specialists with Give & Go Prepared Foods are available to assist and talk to customers Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.