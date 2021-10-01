When the Thanksgiving holiday rolls around, it’s often the first time your baby will get to meet some members of the extended family. This occasion calls for the right outfit. The best “My First Thanksgiving” outfits for babies mark the occasion in the cutest way. Get ready to take tons of pics of your little one in these precious outfits, because your little turkey will look cuter than ever.

Of course, that initial year with your newborn is all about firsts. There’s all the emotion of your baby’s first day home, as well as the day of your baby’s first haircut. Your baby experiences all these milestones, big and small, all the time, but there’s something particularly special about your baby’s first holidays. Whether you’re attending a big family gathering or hanging out at home, it’s fun to mark the occasion with a special Thanksgiving Day outfit. (After all, you only get so many chances to have your kid wear a pair of pants with a turkey on the backside, with zero complaints). Whether you want a simple romper or a bright orange tutu, there’s a whole range of My First Thanksgiving outfits for babies that will look especially precious on your own child.

1 Classic My First Thanksgiving Outfit For Newborns My First Thanksgiving Bodysuit Newborn Turkey Outfit with Hat Amazon 0 - 18M $14.98 See On Amazon This whole outfit is Turkey Day perfection. First, the grey and white striped romper features a pair of faux suspenders and an orange bow tie, along with the phrase “My First Thanksgiving.” Then there’s the silly turkey hat with its orange pompom, eyes, beak, and even a tiny waddle. Lastly, the brown pants feature a turkey tail detail on the back in the form of four feathers. “This was the most adorable outfit I'd ever seen!! Its comfy too!!” said one reviewer. “Bought this as a gift and the mommy loved it! The hat is an extra cute touch! I recommend buying!” said another reviewer. With an average 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, it’s a well-loved turkey outfit.

2 My First Thanksgiving Outfit With Skirt Newborn Baby Girl Thanksgiving Outfit Amazon 0 - 12M $15.89 See On Amazon The long-sleeved, cotton blend romper features the words My First Thanksgiving in a fancy script, with a little pumpkin detail. The snap buttons make diaper changes a little easier, too. In addition, the skirt and matching headband have a gorgeous autumn leaf pattern. It’s a perfect outfit for your baby’s Thanksgiving. “Super cute skirt and top. Material isn’t scratchy at all. My baby is a little over 2 months, but not even 9 pounds yet, just super long so I got the 0-3 month. Only gave 4 stars because it runs a little big, but I would rather it be a little big than too small,” said one reviewer.

3 Comfortable First Thanksgiving Outfit For Baby 2-Piece Thanksgiving Bodysuit Pant Set Carter's NB - 24M $14 See On Carter's The two-piece outfit looks like it will keep your baby warm this November, and it is packed with cute and quirky details. The long-sleeved romper features the words My First Thanksgiving and a little autumn graphic with a leaf, hat, turkey, and pumpkin. But the striped pants are the real star of the show, because they feature a cute turkey graphic right on the backside. “Love this outfit, perfect size and great quality; love the turkey on the pants,” said one reviewer. “I bought for my grandson and it’s adorable. Nice quality and I like that has something on back of pants too,” said another.

4 Sparkly Outfit With Tutu My First Thanksgiving Baby Girls Outfit Amazon 0 - 12M $14.99 See On Amazon For an ensemble that’s a little extra, this first Thanksgiving outfit includes a ruffled romper with matching leg warmers, orange skirt, and sparkly gold bow headband. This is an adorable choice if you’re planning to take lots of photos at Thanksgiving or have a special autumn photo shoot. Please note that some reviewers said the sizes tend to run a bit large, so you may want to consider ordering it in a smaller size than what your baby usually wears. Otherwise, this Thanksgiving outfit for babies received mostly positive reviews. “It’s super cute and fits my little girl great,” said one reviewer.

5 Personalized First Thanksgiving Outfit With Tutu Girls Personalized 1st Thanksgiving Outfit Etsy NB - 24M $20.95 See On Etsy For an extra-special look, consider a personalized first Thanksgiving outfit for your baby. First, the cotton bodysuit or t-shirt is adorned with a glittery, metallic, or flat vinyl graphic. (The top is still machine washable, and the glitter design does not rub off). The attached bloomers are soft and made from jersey material, while the tutu skirt is made from three layers of chiffon. The satin bow can be worn on the front or back. Lastly, the hair bow is assembled by hand, and the stretchy leg warmers have serged edges. “Absolutely adorable!!!! Love it!!! The I inscription with my soon- to-be granddaughter’s name turned out great. I purchased the entire set and would highly recommend the outfit!” said one reviewer.

6 My First Thanksgiving Romper With Hood My First Thanksgiving Hooded Romper Walmart 0 - 12M $16.99 See On Walmart This sweet and simple Thanksgiving outfit will make getting dressed for the holiday a cinch. Machine washable and made from cotton, the romper says My First Thanksgiving on the front, and a cute graphic with a turkey and the word gobble is on the sleeves, pocket, and inner lining. However, you may want to order a couple of different sizes in order to find the best fit for your baby. “Arms were longer and left were too short. Wasn’t a big deal since it was only worn for a few hours,” said one reviewer. But when it comes to one-and-done infant outfits for Thanksgiving, they don’t get much simpler than this.

7 Striped One-Piece With Matching Hat Newborn Baby Boy My First Thanksgiving Romper Amazon 0 - 12M $11.99 See On Amazon This cotton blend onesie features a very cute turkey graphic on the front, as well as a little feather. The onesie is designed to be warm, perfect for November celebrations. As a bonus for parents, there are snaps on the bottom of the onesie to make diaper changes less stressful. The stripes on the arms match the stripes on the included hat, too, for an effortlessly coordinated outfit. Whether you’re having a photo shoot or meeting up with family for a big Thanksgiving meal, your little turkey will be the center of attention. When it comes to baby outfits for your kid’s first Thanksgiving, this is a great choice.

