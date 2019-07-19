If Your Sis Is The Best, Show Her Some Love This Sunday

My sister's birthday is coming up, so naturally I've been singing Taylor Swift's classic birthday bop to her incessantly. I'd be bringing up her special day even if it wasn't a musical milestone, though; the anniversary of her birth is by far my favorite day of the year. Plus, I just found out National Sisters Day falls two days before her birthday this year, so it's even more special than usual. Sisters everywhere, it's time to party.

When Is National Sisters Day 2021?

You don't have to celebrate my sister on National Sisters Day, but I obviously recommend it. National Sisters Day always falls on the first Sunday in August, according to National Day Calendar, which is August 1 this year. The holiday is dedicated to honoring the special bond sisters share, which, in my case, is really unlike anything else I've experienced in my life. My mom taught my sister and I from a young age that we were each other's built-in best friends, and we've taken it very seriously, relying on each other above all others no matter what phase of life we're in. She knows me better than I know myself, and she can make me laugh so hard I can't breathe when I think I won't even be able to crack a smile.

I know not everyone is as bonded with their sister as I am with mine; I'm really lucky to have the relationship with her that I do. But I think most would agree that your sister is part of your personal history in a way few others can be. At the very least, if she witnessed your teenage angst phase and still speaks to you, she's worth celebrating.

How Can You Celebrate National Sisters Day?

I also I firmly believe National Sisters Day shouldn't be monopolized by only biological sisters. Women make up a communal sisterhood, and I know I think of my friends as sisters. The women in your life should be celebrated as often as possible — in the words of The Cheetah Girls, "we are sisters, we stand together" — and National Sister Day is the perfect day to honor your girls midway through the year. It's like the Galentine's Day of summer.

Since it's on a Sunday, perhaps a boozy brunch for you and your main girl is the perfect way to celebrate. Or you could opt for a spa day, relaxing with mani pedis and a sister version of a couple's massage. Or why not make it a big family affair, bringing your daughters and nieces together for an all-day movie marathon featuring sister movies. Frozen, Lilo & Stich, and The Parent Trap are all great kid-friendly options.

You could do all kinds of activities for National Sisters Day, but the most important thing is that you and your sister(s) share how much you love each other. Whether you end up spending the day together or you just send her a quick text to let her know how important she is, the love will come through.