55 Nice (& Incredibly Useful) Things That Are Shockingly Cheap

Whether you’re spring cleaning or just decluttering at any time of year, you may find yourself tossing old items and searching for new products that can elevate your space. Instead of splurging on pricey pieces that are sure to break the bank, I highly recommend going the bargain route and seeking out useful things that are shockingly cheap.

One item that I would have never thought of (but am very glad exists) is a motion-activated toilet night light. You may be a bit taken aback by the near-ominous glow at first, but you’ll quickly appreciate the way it illuminates the bathroom, so you don’t have to stumble in (or turn on the harsh overhead light) in the middle of the night. And if you have young children, this will be a game-changer when it comes to getting them to use the bathroom when you need them to.

I’m also a huge fan of simple items that serve multiple purposes, which is why this woven laundry hamper has landed itself on my current list of must-haves. You can use it for laundry, but you can also use it to store toys, shoes, throw blankets, and more. Plus, it’s undeniably chic, so you can store it anywhere in your home for cool design points. Ahead, you can find out more about these items and dozens of other incredibly useful and cheap things.

1 This Toilet Night Light That’s Motion-Activated Chunace Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon This toilet night light ensures you’ll never have to stumble into a dark bathroom again. The motion-activated device lights up the moment it senses movement within 5 feet, has 16 LED colors, and is equipped with a five-stage dimmer. Bonus: Children will love this fun addition to potty training.

2 An Under-Bed Light That Adds Ambiance To Your Room GZBtech Under-Bed Lighting with Motion Sensor Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a cool and cheap way to add a little atmosphere to your bedroom? Try out this under-bed lighting for cozy, warm vibes. The motion-activated light installs with the included 3M adhesive backing, and features a dimmer and a timer, so you can customize the whole setup.

3 The Microfiber Towels With Over 10,000 Reviews JML Microfiber Bath Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soft and highly absorbent, these microfiber towels have quickly become a hit among reviewers. The lightweight towels are great for bathrooms, but they’re even better for beach outings, since they dry quickly and fold up small for packing. Plus, they’re available in a slew of fun colors, including camel, violet and striped blue. Available colors: 19

4 A Cooling Knee Pillow That Relieves Pressure On The Lower Back Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a side sleeper, this knee pillow can help align your spine and alleviate some of the pressure on your lower back, so you wake up feeling well-rested, not sore. The memory foam cushion offers maximum support and is infused with gel to keep you cool. Grab yours in blue or charcoal.

5 The Woven Laundry Hamper With A Chic Aesthetic YOUDENOVA Woven Laundry Hamper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your laundry basket a modern, fresh update with this woven hamper. Made from 100% cotton, the soft, eco-friendly basket provides plenty of storage space and can hold up to 44 pounds of goods. Aside from laundry, you can use it to pack away toys, pillows, and other household items. The basket is available in brown, gray, and light gray.

6 A Cuticle Oil Made With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your nails in tip-top shape with this revitalizing cuticle oil. Formulated with milk and honey, it nourishes, soothes, and moisturizes to prevent chipping, peeling, and cracking. It’s paraben- and cruelty-free, and one reviewer wrote, “It absorbs really quickly and doesn't feel super oily [...] And I love how light the fragrance is.”

7 This 12-Pack Of Sheet Masks For An At-Home Spa Day Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home spa day with this 12-pack of facial sheet masks. The pack includes masks infused with nutrient-rich ingredients like avocado, shea butter, green tea, and peppermint, so you can moisturize, brighten, soothe redness, and more. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and affordable. Beauty that doesn’t break the bank? Sign me up.

8 A Bath Pillow That Supports Your Head & Neck While You Soak HOKEKI Bath Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is your self-care routine complete without this luxurious bath pillow? I say no. The ergonomic cushion perfectly supports your head, neck, and shoulders while you soak, allowing for a truly relaxing time. It’s made from a breathable mesh fabric that enables proper airflow and quick drying.

9 The Tree Organizer For Your Favorite Pieces Of Jewelry AUTODECO Retro Jewelry Tree Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your favorite necklaces will no longer be a tangled mess, thanks to this jewelry tree organizer. The chic holder has an antique vibe with bird adornments, and it’s ideal for storing everything from earrings and rings to necklaces and watches. The organizer is available is gold, bronze, and silver.

10 These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Dishwasher-Safe Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Primed to replace your paper towels, these reusable dishcloths pack a cleaning punch. Made from sustainable cellulose and renewable cotton, the cloths are soft to the touch when wet, but gritty enough to scrub away stubborn spots when dry. They’re super absorbent and can be cleaned in the dishwasher or washing machine. • Available colors: 6

11 These Expandable Dividers That Organize Drawers ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Expandable Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The beauty of these expandable wooden dividers is the fact that they can be adjusted to the perfect fit in order to immediately declutter any drawer. They extend from 13.5 to 17 inches, and can be used in kitchen drawers, desk drawers, or any other other drawer you want to whip into shape.

12 A Screen Magnifier That Enhances Your Video Streaming Experience dizaul Screen Magnifier for Smartphone Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you watch a lot of movies and videos on your phone but can’t invest in a tablet just yet, this screen magnifier is the next best thing. Just as the name implies, it magnifies your smartphone screen to double its size, allowing you to view your favorite shows in full HD on a larger screen. It’s compatible with Android and iOS devices and doesn’t require batteries.

13 The Shower Steamers That Bring On Instant Relief BodyRestore Congestion Relief Shower Steamers (15 Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to unwind after a long day? These shower steamers will do just the trick. To melt away stress, they’re infused with eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils — aromatherapeutic scents that are released when the steam from your shower hits them. The steamers also offer nasal congestion relief, so if you’re experiencing allergies or a cold, you may want to pop one of these in before your rinse.

14 A Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices In One Spot LulusVente Charging Station Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have a variety of electronic devices, consider investing in this charging station for clutter-free storage. The sturdy bamboo organizer has three slots for phones and tablets, as well as specific spaces for a smartwatch and earbuds. Just add a multi-port charger (not included), which can be housed underneath, and you’re good to go.

15 These Collapsible Storage Bins That Organize Any Space StorageWorks Decorative Storage Bins (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These natural canvas storage bins are designed with stylish handles and label slots that make it easy to locate items in a flash. Collapsible and durable, they can support up to 26 pounds each and are fantastic for storing everything from diapers and toys to books and art supplies. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 4

16 A Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up When Not In Use Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stainless steel drying rack is a must-have, especially if you have a cramped kitchen. You can spread it across your sink to dry dishes (without taking up counter space), and you can even use it to rinse produce or store hot pans just out of the oven. When you’re all done, simply roll it up and tuck it away in a cupboard.

17 A Satin Sleep Cap That Protects Your Hair While You Rest YANIBEST Satin Sleep Cap Amazon $18 See On Amazon This satin sleep cap is poised to change the way you protect your hair forever. Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, it’s lined with smooth satin that helps reduce frizz, breakage, and tangles. Ideal for natural and curly hair, it comes in over a dozen colors, including wine red and hot pink. Available colors: 19

18 The Detangling Brush That’s Truly Gentle Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why risk damaging your hair with harsh bristles when this highly rated detangling brush will remove knots with ease? The unique cone-shaped bristles eliminate tangles by making their way through hair sideways (instead of straight down), a technique that’s gentler on strands and limits the risk of breakage. The brush works well on a variety of hair types, including curly, wavy, thick, and straight. Available colors: 6

19 A Pack Of Colorful Mini Flashlights EverBrite LED Flashlights (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack of six LED flashlights will come in handy when you’re in a pinch, and you can stick them in your glove box, on your nightstand, or in your camping gear. The compact flashlights are impact-resistant and illuminate up to 59 feet. Each flashlight requires three AAA batteries for use. The best part: They’re included.

20 This Super Sleek Wireless Charger TOZO Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charger is so thin and compact, you’ll practically forget it even exists (until you need to charge your phone, anyway). The charger boasts short-circuit protection, as well as changing LED lights that indicate charging status. You can snag it in a bunch of colors, like pink, matte black, and champagne. Available colors: 14

21 The Airtight Storage Containers That Keep Food Fresh Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 6) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These BPA-free storage containers are perfect for storing everything from cereals and pastas to sugar and flour. The pack of six comes with airtight, snap-on lids that keep food fresher, longer. Bonus: The containers have a stackable design, which means you can maximize vertical storage in your pantry space.

22 This Down-Alternative Comforter With High Ratings DOWNCOOL Reversible Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews, this lightweight down-alternative comforter is made from microfiber that’s equally soft as it is comfortable. It has four duvet loops, a box-stitch construction to keep filling in place, and unique dual-sided design that lets you switch up the color. Be sure to machine-wash in cold water for long-lasting fluffiness. Available sizes: twin, full queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

Available colors: 7

23 A Mask Case That Limits Cross-Contamination Dry Element Face Mask Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon I’ll wager that nothing signals the sign of the times more than this face mask case. The non-bulky container offers a hygienic solution to storing your face coverings, keeping away dust, dirt, and moisture. With space to store up to five masks at once, it’s available in blue, pink, and white.

24 The Essential Oil Diffuser Necklaces That Will Up Your Style Game ttstar Essential Oil Diffuser Necklaces (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pack of essential oil diffuser necklaces allow you to indulge in a little aromatherapy while also upping your accessories game. The classic pendants are made from stainless steel, and they flip open, so you can insert colorful cotton balls and lava stones (both included) infused with your favorite essential oils.

25 This Epsom Salt Soak That Relieves Muscle Tension Solimo Epsom Salt Soak Amazon $6 See On Amazon A relaxing bath is taken to new heights with this Epsom salt soak that helps relieve aching and sore muscles. Simply pour it into the tub and allow it dissolve in the warm water. Hot tip: Not only does it help you unwind after a long day, but it can also be used to relieve occasional indigestion when taken orally.

26 The Velvet Hangers That Have Garnered Near-Perfect Ratings Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These velvet hangers will immediately transform your wardrobe with their soft, nonslip texture that keeps garments firmly in place, and their slim profile that takes up less space on your closet rod. Did I mention they’ve racked up over 27,000 reviews and have an overall 4.8 star rating? Winner.

27 These Satin Pillowcases That Will Work Wonders For Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These soft, durable satin pillowcases feel equally as luxurious as silk, but are much more affordable and easy to maintain. But beyond their superior comfort, they’re great for your hair and skin, helping to prevent breakage and reduce the appearance of sleep lines. Plus, they’re available in a ton of colors including coral, sage, and rose taupe. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 23

28 A Pedicure File That Removes Stubborn Calluses Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi Electronic File Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your at-home pedicure won’t be complete without this electronic file. The compact tool is designed to safely remove calluses and dry, cracked skin, so your feet will feel like they just stepped out of the salon. The rechargeable, water-resistant file operates on two speeds and comes with two roller heads. “I've used another brand for probably 20 years but this has it beat by a mile,” wrote one pleased reviewer.

29 The Shea Sugar Scrub With A Cult Following Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from exfoliating sugar and deeply hydrating shea butter, this body scrub is a fan-favorite that’s earned a 4.8-star rating after 92,000 reviews. It’s also formulated with a slew of nourishing ingredients like avocado and sweet almond oils, and the mocha coffee scent is pure heaven.

30 A Bamboo Blanket That Keeps You Cool LAGHCAT Bamboo Cooling Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you enjoy being covered from head-to-toe year-round — but get a little overheated when summer rolls around — this cooling bamboo blanket is for you. The breathable and lightweight blanket stays cool to the touch and allows heat to dissipate, which can help keep your body temperature at a comfortable level for sleep. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 9

31 The 60-Pack Of Velvet Scrunchies For Every Day Of The Month (& More) SEVEN STYLE Velvet Hair Scrunchies (60-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 60-pack of velvet scrunchies guarantees you’ll always have a hair tie to match your vibe. The colorful scrunchies come in a range of colors, so you can go subtle or bold, and the soft fabric goes easy on hair.

32 A Rose Quartz Roller That Promises To Soothe & Smooth Skin LeiCare Jade Face Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon This dual-ended rose quart roller can be used on every area of your face to improve circulation, soothe irritation, decrease puffiness, and smooth the skin. The big roller is ideal for your chin, forehead, and neck, while the small roller is best suited for your nose and eyes.

33 The Mist That Promotes Clear Skin & Relaxation While Traveling Diva Stuff Travelers Mist Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s no secret that traveling can be rough on your skin and sleep, which is why this lavender mist is such an essential. The spray is comprised of anti-microbial ingredients that eliminate acne-causing bacteria on sheets and pillows, and the light lavender scent will help you unwind. Just spritz on your pillow and sheets for a relaxing night’s rest.

34 A 12-Pack Of Grocery Bags, So You Never Run Out WiseLife Reusable Grocery Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go the sustainable route with these reusable grocery bags. The pack includes 12 large totes in six different colors that can each carry 50 pounds of goods. The bags are designed with long and wide straps that are perfect for throwing over your shoulder while you carry in your haul.

35 A Cosmetic Organizer That Rotates RAYKING Rotating Cosmetic Storage Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your creams, serums, and lipsticks in easy view when you have this cosmetic organizer. Made from easy-to-clean acrylic, the large storage rack boasts height-adjustable trays, so you can fit everything in. The best part? It rotates a full 360 degrees, so finding items will always be a breeze.

36 The Hypoallergenic Cooling Mattress Pad LANDERLY Cooling Mattress Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this mattress pad work as a protector, it also helps keep you cool while you sleep. Made from a soft, durable , and hypoallergenic fabric, it’s stretchier than cotton and won’t wrinkle or shrink after washing. Available sizes: full XL, queen, king, California king

37 A Poreclain Butter Dish With An Airtight Lid SWEEJAR Porcelain Butter Dish with Lid Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your Land O Lakes or Kerrygold fresh with this chic porcelain butter dish. It comes complete with a wooden lid that provides an airtight seal (thanks to its silicone ring), and you can choose from colors like navy, yellow, and white. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available colors: 8

38 These Wooden Coat Hooks That Keep Your Entryway Clutter-Free Felidio Natural Wood Coat Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These natural wooden coat hooks are the key to a clutter-free entryway. Crafted from 100% premium walnut, the hand-made hooks can hold up to 30 pounds each, and are perfect for purses, coats, and umbrellas.

39 The Grippers That Keep Your Rug From Slipping Home Techpro Nonslip Rug Grippers (4 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Have a rug that just won’t stay in place? These nonslip grippers will do just the trick. They attach with adhesive to each corner of the rug and use utilize vacuum-style technology to suction firmly to the floor.

40 These Shower Caps With Satin Lining Aquior Reusable Shower Caps (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your hair dry while you shower with this four-pack of shower caps. Each waterproof cap is lined in soft, smooth satin to prevent breakage and frizz, and the comfortable elastic fits snugly around your head.

41 A Body Brush That Leaves You With Smoother Skin POPCHOSE Dry Brushing Body Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tap into the dry brushing trend with this wooden body brush. Made with natural boar bristles, it effectively exfoliates the skin, leaving it soft and smooth, and you don’t even have to get wet in the shower.

42 The Silicone Stretch Lids That Fit Over Plates & Bowls i-Kawachi Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Say goodbye to your one-use plastic wrap and invest in these silicone stretch lids you can use again and again. The pack includes six reusable covers in various sizes that can be used on most bowls, mugs, cups, and cans. They’re heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and can be safely used in the microwave and dishwasher.

43 These Floating Shelves That Give Your Space A Chic Upgrade ZGO Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These floating shelves are a great way to break up a blank white wall while also adding vertical storage space. The rustic units are made from high-quality pine wood and metal and can hold up to 20 pounds each. They’re available in brown, gray and white, and wood.

44 A Table Lamp With USB Charging Ports HOKEKI Bedside Table Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bedside lamp has two built-in USB ports that make it convenient to charge your devices before tucking in for the night. The beige linen shade softens the brightness of the light, creating a soothing ambiance, while the sturdy metal base stays firmly in place.

45 The Outlet Extender With A Night Light POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon This outlet extender is designed with six AC outlets and two USB charging ports, so you can use it with all your electronic devices and appliances. The highly rated extender offers surge protection and has a smart night light that automatically turns on when the room becomes dark.

46 This Facial Massager That Promotes Circulation DANGSHAN Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager Amazon $12 See On Amazon This vibrating facial massager promotes circulation to stimulate collagen production and leave you with brighter skin. It only requires a single AA battery and is waterproof for use in the bath or shower. One reviewer wrote, “'I’ve been using it in the morning and evening and my face seems like it glows more! Highly recommend!”

47 A Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Memory foam can offer a supremely soft and supportive night of sleep, but the downside is that it tends to get hot. This memory foam pillow, though, is ventilated to promote air circulation and infused with cooling gel to keep you comfortable all night long, so you get all the benefits of memory foam and none of the drawbacks.

48 The Multipurpose Tool Shaped Like A Snowflake Desuccus 18-in-1 Snowflake Multitool Amazon $9 See On Amazon As far as novelty items go, this snowflake multitool might be one of the most useful. The versatile item can be used as a screwdriver, box cutter, bottle opener, and so much more, making this a great thing to have on hand at all times. Made from durable stainless steel, it's compact (measuring about 2 inches) and comes with a key ring for easy portability.

49 The Car Coasters That Absorb Drink Condensation Hzran Car Drink Coasters (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These leopard-print car car cupholder coasters are not only stylish, but they also help keep your car free of condensation. Made from water-resistant neoprene, they’re 2 inches thick and quickly absorb moisture from drink sweating or accidental spills. What’s more, they have a convenient finger slot that makes them easy to remove and clean. Not a fan of leopard print? Choose from four other styles.

50 A Set Of Loofahs That Gently Exfoliate The Skin MainBasics Bath Shower Loofah (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from soft but dense ultra-fine mesh, these shower loofahs are great for full-body exfoliation. They also offer up a rich lather, so you’ll only need a dollop of soap with each use. The pack includes three loofahs in varying colors, allowing you to share a spare or switch out yours after 30 days.

51 The Laundry Bags That Protect Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags are a true game-changer for your delicate items. You can throw your underwear, bras, lingerie, and blouses in before washing and drying to protect them from snagging and fading — a great way to help extend the life of your favorite items.

52 The Self-Watering Planter With Outlets For Draining Gardenix Decor Self-Watering Planter Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your green thumb needs a little work, this self-watering planter will help your plants flourish. The unbreakable planter features a built-in reservoir and self-watering feature that offers just the right amount of hydration to plants while allowing you to skip watering for up to 10 days. Plus, the water indicator lets you know when it’s time to refill. Available colors: 5

53 The Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle That Keeps Beverages Cold & Hot For Hours Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon This vacuum-insulated water bottle is a hit among reviewers, and it isn’t hard to see why. The durable stainless steel bottle keeps your beverages hot or cold for hours on end, the a leakproof lid keeps spills at bay. Available in over two dozen colors, it’s dishwasher-safe... unlike most water bottles. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 32