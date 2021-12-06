Nightmare Before Christmas Fans Will Know These 29 Quotes By Heart

Those who like a side of spooky with their holiday spirit are probably already quite familiar with The Nightmare Before Christmas, the 1993 Disney stop-motion movie based on a poem by Tim Burton. Whether you watch the movie every October then again in December or you’ve only seen it once or twice, everyone will appreciate these quotes from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

From laugh-out-loud funny to actually kind of scary, these are a reminder of how hilarious, creepy, and even heart-warming the movie really is (they’re also helpful if you’re deciding if this year you watch it with your kids). As an older kid, I personally loved this movie (I still do), but be prepared that younger kids may feel more fearful than they do festive during their first viewing (that’s okay, in time they may grow to love it).

Maybe you firmly believe it’s a Halloween movie, maybe no other movie fills you with such cheer, but either way, there’s no denying that the quotes will help the whole family remember that Christmas is about “laughter and joy.” Plus if you just read the quotes, you may not have all the catchy songs in your head well into the new year.

1 “'Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems, in a place that perhaps you've seen in your dreams. For the story that you are about to be told began with the holiday worlds of old.” — Santa Claus

2 "Now, you've probably wondered where holidays come from. If you haven't, I'd say it's time you begun. For holidays are the result of much fuss and hard work for the worlds that create them for us." — Santa Claus

3 “That’s twice this month you’ve slipped deadly nightshade into my tea and run off.” — Dr. Finkelstein

4 “Well, you see now, quite simply that's all that they do — making one unique holiday, especially for you. But once, a calamity ever so great occurred when two holidays met by mistake.” — Santa Claus

5 “Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” — Jack Skellington

6 "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene!" — Ghosts

7 “Jack, please, I’m only an elected official here. I can’t make decisions by myself!” — The Mayor

8 “Since I am dead I can take off my head to recite Shakespearean quotations.” — Jack Skellington

9 “There’s children throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads, they’re busy building toys and absolutely no one’s dead.” — Jack Skellington

10 “The worst is just around the bend, and does he notice my feelings for him? And will he see how much he means to me? I think it's not to be.” — Sally

11 “There’s only 365 days left until next Halloween!” — The Mayor

12 “There's frost on every window, Oh, I can't believe my eyes! And in my bones I feel the warmth that's coming from inside!” — Jack Skellington

13 “Life’s no fun without a good scare.” — The Kids

14 "You know, I think this Christmas thing is not as tricky as it seems! But why should they have all the fun? It should belong to anyone! Not anyone, in fact, but me." — Jack Skellington

15 “Why, I could make a Christmas tree! And there’s not a reason I can find, I couldn’t have a Christmastime! I bet I could improve it, too, and that’s exactly what I’ll do!” — Jack Skellington

16 “Christmas time is buzzing in my skull.” — Jack Skellington

17 “I've read these Christmas books so many times. I know the stories and I know the rhymes. I know the Christmas carols all by heart. My skull's so full, it's tearing me apart.” — Jack Skellington

19 "Kidnap the Sandy Claws, beat him with a stick. Lock him up for fifty years, see what makes him tick!" — The Kids

20 “How horrible our Christmas will be.” The Mayor“No! How jolly.” Jack Skellington“Oh. How jolly our Christmas will be.” — The Mayor

21 "No, Zero. Down, boy... My, what a brilliant nose you have. The better to light my way!" — Jack Skellington

22 “Now don't be modest. Who else is clever enough to make my Sandy Claws outfit?” — Jack Skellington to Sally

23 “Nothing’s more suspicious than frog’s breath!” — Dr. Finkelstein

24 "We'll send a present to his door. Upon there'll be a note to read. Now, in the box we'll wait and hide until' his curiosity entices him to look inside." — The Kids

25 "You've poisoned me for the last time, you wretched girl!" — Dr. Finkelstein

26 “That's not my Christmas! My Christmas is filled with laughter and joy." — Jack Skellington

27 “Oh, I'm feeling weak... with hunger.” — Oogie Boogie

28 “This year, Christmas will be ours.” — Jack Skellington