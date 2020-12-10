This Gender-Neutral Line Of Star Wars-Inspired Clothing Is Perfect for Your Little Jedi

A friend of mine recently complained that she couldn’t find Frozen-themed clothing for her two-year-old boy. Oh sure, stores are full of Frozen nightgowns and dresses, but gender neutral options slim to none. That’s not the case when it comes to Star Wars apparel. Thanks to NUNUNU, a gender-neutral children’s brand from fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchber, even the littlest fans of the space opera franchise can celebrate their love of The Force with NUNUNU's new collection of unisex Star Wars clothing.

Applying their signature minimalist aesthetic, NUNUNU has just released a 40-piece series of Star Wars-inspired children's and adult items inspired by a Yoda quote in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones: "Truly wonderful the mind of a child is."

Using the softest cotton and nylon, each piece pays homage to the series with pop art representations of starring characters like Darth Vader, R2D2, and Chewbacca. An advocate for freedom of expression, the brand made the designs in androgynous styles so any child can wear them.

And, because NUNUNU founders understand that Stars Wars is just as popular with adults, the collaboration includes hoodies and T-shirts for mom and dad, too.

With the children’s collection pieces all under $150, these are investment items your Jedi in training will love. And since they come in black, grey, brown, and white, the line will match nearly anything already in their wardrobe, a truly (inter)stellar concept.

To see the entire collection, visit nununuworld.com.

