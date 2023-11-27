Black Friday and Cyber Monday have kind of morphed into one long deal-saving weekend, and that’s definitely the case with Old Navy’s Cyber Monday 2023 sales happening right now. While the Black Friday deals are still going — you can enjoy 50% off some items in-store through Nov. 27 — the Old Navy Cyber Monday deal is really the best. You can enjoy 50% off literally everything online at OldNavy.com for Cyber Monday.

And yes, that’s everything. Not just clearance items, not just a few winter pieces, or a specific type of clothing or accessory — the Old Navy Cyber Monday 50% off everything sitewide applies to new products, seasonal products, and everything in between. This is one of those deals where you can grab all of your holiday gifts (Old Navy’s winter hats are pretty great and work as an amazing stocking stuffer), but you can also stock up for your family on some of their most-loved items, like Old Navy jeans, pajamas, and even shoes.

This is one of my favorite ways to shop — Old Navy has some of the best graphic tees and their hoodies are an absolute closet classic. I love that I’ll be able to grab my girls their holiday dresses and accessories, while also grabbing them some great sweater deals to enjoy right now as winter makes her way in, and snagging some gifts for everyone on my list. Here are a few favorites I’m eyeing right now:

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals for the holidays

Family pajamas, dressy outfits, even cute holiday-themed tees — Old Navy has it, and these deals are just too good.

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals on holiday gifts

And if you’re looking for a few holiday gifts, the Old Navy Cyber Monday deal can not be missed. Great cold-weather accessories and fun stocking stuffers are easy to snag right now.

The Old Navy Cyber Monday deal lasts through Nov. 27, so get your virtual cart ready for action — there are still so many sizes and colors/patterns left on your favorite items.