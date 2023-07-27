Old Navy Just Announced Its New & Very Flexible Refund Policy On School Uniforms

Every parent, in their heart of hearts, understands that children’s clothes, like childhood itself, are fleeting. Even if your kid doesn’t outgrow a particular item the minute you take off the price tag, a torn knee, a ripped sleeve, or a busted zipper are all of which is bad news for your wallet. And it’s even worse when we’re talking school uniforms! But now, Old Navy is offering a one-year guarantee for uniform styles purchased during the upcoming back-to-school season. The retailer will issue a full refund if products don’t stand up to the wear and tear of a school year.

Old Navy says this “kid-proof” guarantee means that uniform basics are designed to withstand the rigors of childhood with features like reinforced knees, secure stitching, and “flex technology” to allow clothes to stretch without stretching out. They’re also tested to withstand washing and fading, to keep your kiddo looking fresh to death in their khaki skirts and polo shirts from August to June. (Or... at least as fresh as anyone can look in khakis and a polo shirt.) And if they don’t, Old Navy will provide a full refund within one year of purchase, applicable to uniform products purchased now through Sept. 30, 2023. Just be sure to hang onto that receipt, whether you purchased the item online or in the store.

The Uniform Shop’s offerings can be found on the Old Navy website. Old Navy

During the prime back-to-school season, all of Old Navy’s uniform basics, which fulfill most school’s uniform dress code requirements, will be priced at $15 and under. According to Statista, the average parent spends approximately $257 a year on back-to-school clothes, not including shoes. This is the second highest budget item after electronics. So it would certainly be nice if those items could last the whole year.

In recent years, more and more public schools, especially elementary schools in urban centers, are opting for uniform dress codes. Despite the fact that there are no great data to support the idea that uniforms have any particular effect on student behavior, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education, approximately 20% of all public schools have a uniform policy in place. If your child’s school falls within that statistic it’s nice to know that you can get them clothes that are built to last. And if not, you have a flexible refund policy to fall back on.