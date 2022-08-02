The new school year is coming — open house dates are scheduled, school supply lists are out, and yet again, you’re wondering where to buy school uniforms for your kids. If you’re hoping to order online and save yourself a trip in stores, or if your go-to shop was sold out of the staple pieces you need, fear not. There are so many stores with uniform essentials still in stock (and on sale), including some you may never have heard of.

The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place has great basics year-round, so it makes sense they carry everything you could possibly need for school uniforms this time of year. Better yet, their uniform staples are on super sale right now (as in, a 10-pack of girl’s polos for marked down to $59.99 from $129.99). If you need the clothes ASAP but can’t get to the store, nearly all of The Children’s Place uniform essentials are also available on Amazon.

Macy's

Department stores, Macy’s included, have a solid collection of school uniform staples (think polos, chino pants, sweaters, and more) from a variety of brands. They have items for kids of all ages and sizes, including some more accessible clothing items, like a sensory-friendly skirt with flattened seams, no tags, and extra soft fabric.

Walmart

Walmart has a must-see school uniform section on their website, complete with a wide variety of brands (and their own in-house one, Wonder Nation, their equivalent to Target’s Cat & Jack). They have polos, shorts, pants, skirts, jumper dresses, cardigans, zip-up hoodies, dress socks, and more.

JC Penney

Who doesn’t like saving 50% or more? JC Penney is majorly marking down their school uniform pieces right now. Because they carry clothing for toddlers, kids, teens, and adults, it’s the perfect one-stop shop if you’re buying for multiple kids this year.

Target

Yep, old faithful Target has parents covered in the school uniform department. There are polo shirts, shorts, pants, dresses, and sweaters from beloved brands like Target’s own Cat & Jack and Land’s End, with sizes for every student, from toddlers to teenagers.

French Toast

You might recognize the brand French Toast after browsing Target’s uniform section, or if you’re a veteran school uniform shopper. If you normally purchase their pieces through Target but your child’s favorites are sold out, head over to their website to shop from them directly.

They specialize in uniforms for all ages and they carry school uniforms in plus sizes too. You can also shop by school for items that need logos, like hoodies, and so you know for certain you’re buying pieces your child is allowed to wear.

Old Navy

A reliable place to find wardrobe basics like tanks, tees, and leggings, it’s no surprise Old Navy has what you need to stock up on school uniforms. Their uniform pieces don’t share a page, so you’ll have to browse separately for girl’s school uniforms or boy’s school uniforms. They seem to have one of the best varieties of uniform-friendly pant and short styles, as well as slim and plus sizes.

Land’s End

If you need school uniform shirts for older kids or teens, Land’s End carries both youth and and adult sizes. They have all the most common uniform colors and short- and long-sleeve options. They come in at a higher price point than any other stores on this list, and they don’t carry bottoms or outerwear, but if you’re in a bind finding the sizes you need, check here too.

Kohl’s

Doesn’t everyone have some random Kohl’s Cash lying around? Dust them off and put them towards some uniform staples for your little scholar. Kohl’s carries children’s and juniors’ sizes, and has a big selection of uniform-approved dress shoes to choose from as well.

GAP

GAP has a smaller collection of school uniforms than some other retailers, but they have all the must-haves covered, like midi shorts, skirts, jumpers, polo dresses, polo shirts, and all the rest. What they might lack in uniform clothing they make up for in fun socks with bright prints and patterns. So, if your uniform-wearing kid wants to express themselves via socks, check out their selection.

If you weren’t sure where to buy school uniforms this year, don’t fret. There are so many stores offering uniform-friendly clothing pieces right now, you’ll find what you need in plenty of time for your child’s first day.